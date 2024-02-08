3submissions
Hey Pandas, What’s The Worst Thing You Experienced In 2023?
Share your stories with us!
The loss of a 35 year friendship due to an illness diagnosis
When the bulling took its toll and my girl was committed to a mental institution for a short time. And nobody ever touched the bullies. I didn’t have proof, but in order to obtain proof , I would have to secretly record them, which is illegal. So dealing with bullies in Japan is sort of Catch 22.
finally realising I have depression, and not being able to do anything about it