What is the craziest belief or insult you've heard directed toward you?

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

I’m a southerner and I’ve heard more than once that people believe me to be stupid/dumb simply because of my accent. Just like Jake said in Sweet Home Alabama: “Just because I talk slow doesn’t mean I’m stupid.” I’ve actually had the pleasure of demonstrating this point to a few arrogant people over the years. The amount of disrespectful attitudes towards someone because they have a “twang” in their voice is insane and speaks volumes about their own character.

Report

2points
Rebekah Coleman
POST
#2

well this wasn’t directed towards me, but i was discussing the gender wage gap and income tax with this girl in my grade, and she was like, you know who made all of this?? i was like, who? and she said, AND I KID YOU NOT, she said it was jewish people. i asked her why, and she said they lie a lot, and they brainwash our kids into believing that they are good. and the reason you can’t find any evidence of this is because they removed it all. i backed out of that convo real quick. i can’t make this stuff up…

Report

1point
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
POST
Fuzzy
Fuzzy
Community Member
1 hour ago

This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

There is no wage gap. The myth has been busted

View More Replies... View more comments

See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish