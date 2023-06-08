2submissions
Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Unique Insult Or Bigoted Belief You’ve Heard?
What is the craziest belief or insult you've heard directed toward you?
I’m a southerner and I’ve heard more than once that people believe me to be stupid/dumb simply because of my accent. Just like Jake said in Sweet Home Alabama: “Just because I talk slow doesn’t mean I’m stupid.” I’ve actually had the pleasure of demonstrating this point to a few arrogant people over the years. The amount of disrespectful attitudes towards someone because they have a “twang” in their voice is insane and speaks volumes about their own character.
well this wasn’t directed towards me, but i was discussing the gender wage gap and income tax with this girl in my grade, and she was like, you know who made all of this?? i was like, who? and she said, AND I KID YOU NOT, she said it was jewish people. i asked her why, and she said they lie a lot, and they brainwash our kids into believing that they are good. and the reason you can’t find any evidence of this is because they removed it all. i backed out of that convo real quick. i can’t make this stuff up…
There is no wage gap. The myth has been busted