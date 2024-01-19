It doesn't matter how big or small—whether it's conquering fear, learning a new skill, or just spending some time for yourself! Make 2024 a positive year, be proud of yourself!

- emceed (and performed but performing is pretty normal for me) for an event with about 500-1,000 people

- won a pretty big and important competition and visited another state as a result of that


yeah pretty dope :P

shanila.pheonix_
I scored really well on two important tests, and I volunteered at a charity hospital in Pakistan where I got to work with kids!

Tiramisu
