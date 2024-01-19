2submissions
Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Did In 2023 That You’re Proud Of?
It doesn't matter how big or small—whether it's conquering fear, learning a new skill, or just spending some time for yourself! Make 2024 a positive year, be proud of yourself!
- emceed (and performed but performing is pretty normal for me) for an event with about 500-1,000 people
- won a pretty big and important competition and visited another state as a result of that
yeah pretty dope :P
I scored really well on two important tests, and I volunteered at a charity hospital in Pakistan where I got to work with kids!