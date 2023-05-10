1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What’s Something That’s Not Taken Seriously Enough?
What’s something that people today do not take seriously enough?
This post may include affiliate links.
Science. And that opinions are not facts!
1submissions
1week left
What’s something that people today do not take seriously enough?
This post may include affiliate links.
Science. And that opinions are not facts!
Water pollution. Anytime there's an ecological problem, the liberal media cites climate change. No one really cares about water pollution.
Water pollution. Anytime there's an ecological problem, the liberal media cites climate change. No one really cares about water pollution.