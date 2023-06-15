What's a time you've been flabbergasted at someone's lack of knowledge on such a well known topic?

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

Have you seen the bigoted troll on this site who thinks transphobia does not exist so he cannot possibly be transphobic?

Report

7points
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
POST
The Spot
The Spot
Community Member
1 week ago

This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

The troll that you follow? You follow every single one of the troll’s accounts.

View More Replies... View more comments
#2

this girl told me that the gender wage gap and income tax unfairness was caused by jewish people, and they brainwash our kids and there’s no evidence of this because they erase it all.

Report

7points
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

The time a kid in my class said “The Amazon rainforest, which is present in Africa…”
I questioned my sanity for a while after t

Report

3points
Stardust she/her
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

When a certain politician said if an African American voted for his opponent they are not real African Americans. As if that changes your race.

Report

1point
Colorado _mountain boy
POST

See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish