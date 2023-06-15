4submissions
Hey Pandas, What’s A Time You’ve Been So Shocked At Someone’s Ignorance?
What's a time you've been flabbergasted at someone's lack of knowledge on such a well known topic?
Have you seen the bigoted troll on this site who thinks transphobia does not exist so he cannot possibly be transphobic?
The troll that you follow? You follow every single one of the troll’s accounts.
this girl told me that the gender wage gap and income tax unfairness was caused by jewish people, and they brainwash our kids and there’s no evidence of this because they erase it all.
The time a kid in my class said “The Amazon rainforest, which is present in Africa…”
I questioned my sanity for a while after t
When a certain politician said if an African American voted for his opponent they are not real African Americans. As if that changes your race.