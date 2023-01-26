#1

I’ve had two sort of distinct ones, one was more of a creeping suspicion and the other was a Hail Mary.



1) Kinda stupid, but playing Super Smash Bros: WoL in Spirit Mode. I had a type. I managed to halfway convince myself that I liked the pretty girls just bc I appreciated the art, but… nope.



2) I realized that straight people aren’t super uncomfortable with the idea of being straight/in a straight relationship. I just… really didn’t want to be straight. It seemed wrong. And yet I was still pretty convinced that I was doomed to be eternally hetero. Nope, I’m as gay as they come 😜🏳️‍🌈



Edit: I am gender-fluid, however I still consider myself to be lesbian. If that makes sense. I don’t have masculine energy very often, it’s typically feminine, androgynous, or demi-masculine. And THAT whole roller coaster is another story altogether.