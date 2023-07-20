What was the moment you really realized that you were smarter than you think?

#1

So a couple of months back I got the highest literacy score on a standardized test in my entire school which I thought made me seem pretty smart 😎 there was also the time in 5th grade where I beat a bunch of 6th graders in the school spelling bee and got 1st place according to almost everyone i know I have a big brain 🤓

MissMushroom (she/her)
I'm so jealous! Great job!

#2

I'm still waiting for my moment 💀

View more comments
#3

Once i became my schools topper in 7th grade. I got the highest marks in all of the school.

iidentifyasanambulane(wee/woo)
#4

uh one time i got the highest test score in my grade. and i’ve always had to score pretty good on stuff cause of my parents.

𖤐 a m y 𖤐
Sounds like you're incredibly smart but try not to much too much pressure on yourself, parents can be pushy but your mental health comes first

#5

When I reset a programmable ROM in a computer using a bunch of electronics.

censorshipsucks
#6

When i was in 9th grade i finished first in the local high school spelling bee and third in the mental math bee.

Colorado _mountain boy
Let's goo! Great job!

#7

When I took the ASVAB (Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery) when I enlisted in the navy and saw the scores the other potential enlistees received. I got a 98 out of 99. Then got a 77 out of 80 on the nuke test.

Stupid Flanders
#8

When I heard that there was going to be a prequel to the hunger games, I asked aloud:
“What’s the name of the main character going to be, Kitten-ness?”

craggyman@msn.com
#9

When I completed a cryptic crossword puzzle for the first time.

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
