What was the moment you really realized that you were smarter than you think?

#1 So a couple of months back I got the highest literacy score on a standardized test in my entire school which I thought made me seem pretty smart 😎 there was also the time in 5th grade where I beat a bunch of 6th graders in the school spelling bee and got 1st place according to almost everyone i know I have a big brain 🤓

#2 I'm still waiting for my moment 💀

#3 Once i became my schools topper in 7th grade. I got the highest marks in all of the school.

#4 uh one time i got the highest test score in my grade. and i’ve always had to score pretty good on stuff cause of my parents.

#5 When I reset a programmable ROM in a computer using a bunch of electronics.

#6 When i was in 9th grade i finished first in the local high school spelling bee and third in the mental math bee.

#7 When I took the ASVAB (Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery) when I enlisted in the navy and saw the scores the other potential enlistees received. I got a 98 out of 99. Then got a 77 out of 80 on the nuke test.

#8 When I heard that there was going to be a prequel to the hunger games, I asked aloud:

“What’s the name of the main character going to be, Kitten-ness?”