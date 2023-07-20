9submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Was Your “Damn I’m Smart” Moment?
What was the moment you really realized that you were smarter than you think?
This post may include affiliate links.
So a couple of months back I got the highest literacy score on a standardized test in my entire school which I thought made me seem pretty smart 😎 there was also the time in 5th grade where I beat a bunch of 6th graders in the school spelling bee and got 1st place according to almost everyone i know I have a big brain 🤓
I'm still waiting for my moment 💀
Once i became my schools topper in 7th grade. I got the highest marks in all of the school.
uh one time i got the highest test score in my grade. and i’ve always had to score pretty good on stuff cause of my parents.
When I reset a programmable ROM in a computer using a bunch of electronics.
When i was in 9th grade i finished first in the local high school spelling bee and third in the mental math bee.
When I took the ASVAB (Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery) when I enlisted in the navy and saw the scores the other potential enlistees received. I got a 98 out of 99. Then got a 77 out of 80 on the nuke test.
When I heard that there was going to be a prequel to the hunger games, I asked aloud:
“What’s the name of the main character going to be, Kitten-ness?”
When I completed a cryptic crossword puzzle for the first time.