4submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Was The Last Straw That Caused You To Block Someone?
Most people have stories of how or why or when they blocked someone. It could be an annoying ex that just doesn't seem to get the message, or some internet troll who thinks the world revolves around them. Why did you save yourself?
This post may include affiliate links.
Using silly pronouns!
They use foul language!
Who the F*** doesn’t like cinnamon Altoids? I got my friend some last year for his birthday and he threw them on the ground and said “F*** these, You know I don’t like cinnamon!”. Like wtf dude! It’s a birthday present!
I ended up sharing them with another friend in my computer science class.
F*** you Leo!
I posted that I had gone to a comedy performance of someone famous that I remembered from college (which would be about 35 years ago) and found that he had changed ALOT! His act was very political and completely opposite to what I knew of him from before, so I was very uncomfortable. A friend speculated that he also potentially suffered a life-threatening condition, which might have altered his perspective on things. My brother-in-law misread what she wrote as wishing the guy dead, and proceeded to rip her and all liberals apart on MY page, saying it was like a liberal to wish him dead and that attitude was the cause of the Palestinian conflict. She politely disagreed with his interpretation of her comment, and he continued to rant. A little while later he texted me apologizing for his comments on my page, and I told him that he owed HER an apologize as well because she didn't say what he accused her of, and that oh by the way I was one of those liberals as well. He declined to apologize to her, so I unfriended him and we have not spoken except for short pleasantries at family weddings since that time. Don't regret it one bit.