#4

I posted that I had gone to a comedy performance of someone famous that I remembered from college (which would be about 35 years ago) and found that he had changed ALOT! His act was very political and completely opposite to what I knew of him from before, so I was very uncomfortable. A friend speculated that he also potentially suffered a life-threatening condition, which might have altered his perspective on things. My brother-in-law misread what she wrote as wishing the guy dead, and proceeded to rip her and all liberals apart on MY page, saying it was like a liberal to wish him dead and that attitude was the cause of the Palestinian conflict. She politely disagreed with his interpretation of her comment, and he continued to rant. A little while later he texted me apologizing for his comments on my page, and I told him that he owed HER an apologize as well because she didn't say what he accused her of, and that oh by the way I was one of those liberals as well. He declined to apologize to her, so I unfriended him and we have not spoken except for short pleasantries at family weddings since that time. Don't regret it one bit.