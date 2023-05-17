Let's take a nostalgic trip down memory lane! What was once a common sight during your youth but has become increasingly rare as you've grown older? Share those unique experiences and fascinating shifts in culture.

Let us know what has become a rarity in your eyes! 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Common sense

Salty.Hag
#2

Homophobia, misogyny and racism on TV and in culture in general. There is still work to do, but we are heading in the right direction at least.

Nathaniel (He/Him)
