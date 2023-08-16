Let us know down below!

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

I was a gullible toddler. Here are two thing I used to believe until the age of 8 or 9.


1. Crossing your eyes for too long would make them stay that way.

2. Swallowing a watermelon seed would cause a watermelon to grow in your stomach.

Report

2points
CascadedFalls
POST
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I used to believe the first one too!

1
1point
reply

#2

I believed the yellow center of a kiwi was banana.

Report

1point
Mis Stake she/her 🇫🇮🇬🇧
POST
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Could you clarify? Kiwi Fruit, Kiwi bird, or A New Zealander?

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

When I was really young, I was once lying on the grass trying to see he shapes in the clouds.
After a while, the wind speed at cloud level must have picked up a bit as they were moving faster. Staring straight up, I started feeling a false sense of motion, like I could feel the earth spinning.
That is the moment that my mind decided that the clouds do not move, they are perfectly still and the earth turns beneath them.
I believed that for about 10 years.

Report

1point
Donkey boi
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish