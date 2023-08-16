3submissions
Hey Pandas, What Silly Thing Did You Use To Believe As A Kid?
I was a gullible toddler. Here are two thing I used to believe until the age of 8 or 9.
1. Crossing your eyes for too long would make them stay that way.
2. Swallowing a watermelon seed would cause a watermelon to grow in your stomach.
I believed the yellow center of a kiwi was banana.
Could you clarify? Kiwi Fruit, Kiwi bird, or A New Zealander?
When I was really young, I was once lying on the grass trying to see he shapes in the clouds.
After a while, the wind speed at cloud level must have picked up a bit as they were moving faster. Staring straight up, I started feeling a false sense of motion, like I could feel the earth spinning.
That is the moment that my mind decided that the clouds do not move, they are perfectly still and the earth turns beneath them.
I believed that for about 10 years.