#1

Lemme go first since I made this! I just finished Mob Psycho 100 earlier today. It was actually so insanely good dude oh em gee!! I'm actually so obsessed its 100 percent a 100/10. The characters are well written, everything in the show eventually has a meaning, the fights are CRAZY GOOD, and the music SLAPS (lookin at you 99.9. Tatsuya Kitani my goat fr 🙏. God I'm a jpop nerd) Not to mention that i literally am Mob omg (we love ourselves a relatable king). Was this post an excuse to infodump? Yes. Yes it was. (And now it's ur turn pookie dookies!)