#1 For me, it would have to be dystopian because these teenagers would not be able to topple a whole government and most of the time there is an unnecessary love plot



some times there are ones I think are OK like The Giver

#2 You know the ones in which the partner absolutely torchers, cheats, beats, disrespects, misuses or does all of these, and still, the person who went through all that trauma gets back with them after the slightest of attention and apology.😖

#3 I don't like crime novels.

#4 Dystopian novels where somehow people think it's a good idea to enforce a justice system that will immmediately sentence you to death for any crime committed, big and small, no matter what your contribution to your small remainder of a community is. So, they'll kill one of the few doctors just because they told a lie or something. It does not make sense and never will, because you're already with very few and you kill people with valuable skills such as farming and medicine. Lookin' at you, The 100.

#5 Fantasy.



Okay so I LOVE Terry Pratchett books, they are fantasy, but other fantasy authors? Nope. I just cannot get on with them, they annoy me and I do not know why.



Dystopian novels where everyone is owned by the mega corps. Like back in the day, fantastic, Phillip K D**k, brilliant, but modern ones? It just seems to be the them, you have to have EvilCorp controlling us, and it seems to be every sci fi book these days, just BORED of them. Lets have fun!