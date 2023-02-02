6submissions
Hey Pandas, What Popular Book Genre Do You Hate And Why?
For me, it would have to be dystopian because these teenagers would not be able to topple a whole government and most of the time there is an unnecessary love plot
some times there are ones I think are OK like The Giver
I agree actually. It's a bit overdone. Some are good, but most are just a bit clichéd
You know the ones in which the partner absolutely torchers, cheats, beats, disrespects, misuses or does all of these, and still, the person who went through all that trauma gets back with them after the slightest of attention and apology.😖
I don't like crime novels.
Dystopian novels where somehow people think it's a good idea to enforce a justice system that will immmediately sentence you to death for any crime committed, big and small, no matter what your contribution to your small remainder of a community is. So, they'll kill one of the few doctors just because they told a lie or something. It does not make sense and never will, because you're already with very few and you kill people with valuable skills such as farming and medicine. Lookin' at you, The 100.
Fantasy.
Okay so I LOVE Terry Pratchett books, they are fantasy, but other fantasy authors? Nope. I just cannot get on with them, they annoy me and I do not know why.
Dystopian novels where everyone is owned by the mega corps. Like back in the day, fantastic, Phillip K D**k, brilliant, but modern ones? It just seems to be the them, you have to have EvilCorp controlling us, and it seems to be every sci fi book these days, just BORED of them. Lets have fun!
I have two:
1) Horror. It aims at arousing disgust or terror, or both, and never offers hope. I get that it is about encouraging catharsis, but I believe it must leave psychological wounds in the reader, wounds that incline them to view their everyday world and other humans in the same light, wounds that lead them to lose hope. I think this is especially true of horror stories that want readers to revel in violence, gore and cruelty, as if encouraging them to behave that way in their real lives. Everyone is a victim, even those who think themselves victors.
2) Dystopian SF. These worlds are often metaphoric reflections of the most negative views of modern life (particularly USA society as many such writers are American): worlds dominated by rapacious corporations, amorality, the crushing of freedom of the individual, extreme social divisions, ecological collapse. My criticism is similar to my views on horror. Where the writers' imaginations fail is in exploring solutions other than violent change (and change to what? Just a change of masters, as in "Animal Farm"?) and more than that, writing stories having actually researched and taken into account what positive solutions are already in place or in development in the world.