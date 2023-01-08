Some brands become so popular that we tend to call the objects by the brand name instead. Share the brand names that you use casually.

#1 tissues are called kleenex

#2 All wet wipes are called Clorox, even though it's only a brand.

Same with Windex

#3 Thomas the train? It’s supposed to be Thomas the Tank Engine. Wait what’s the question?

#4 Band-aid

#5 In India every noodle is called Maggie, which is a specific noodle brand.

#6 Teflon pan (or in German Teflonpfanne). It's a brand of non-stick pans in general.

#7 A lot of people do not know that Heroin is actually a brand name.

#8 Hoover, their are other brands of vacuum cleaner