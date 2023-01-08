9submissions
Hey Pandas, What Object Do You Know By A Brand Name And Not By Its Actual Name?
Some brands become so popular that we tend to call the objects by the brand name instead. Share the brand names that you use casually.
tissues are called kleenex
All wet wipes are called Clorox, even though it's only a brand.
Same with Windex
Thomas the train? It’s supposed to be Thomas the Tank Engine. Wait what’s the question?
Band-aid
In India every noodle is called Maggie, which is a specific noodle brand.
Teflon pan (or in German Teflonpfanne). It's a brand of non-stick pans in general.
A lot of people do not know that Heroin is actually a brand name.
Hoover, their are other brands of vacuum cleaner
Hey let’s go out out and throw a Frisbee (regardless of what company actually made this flying disc).