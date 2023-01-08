Some brands become so popular that we tend to call the objects by the brand name instead. Share the brand names that you use casually.

#1

tissues are called kleenex

IV (he/they)
jpaul
jpaul
Community Member
56 minutes ago

classic. was about to post it

#2

All wet wipes are called Clorox, even though it's only a brand.
Same with Windex

1point
Allydog57
#3

Thomas the train? It’s supposed to be Thomas the Tank Engine. Wait what’s the question?

0points
DP
#4

Band-aid

0points
J Bo
#5

In India every noodle is called Maggie, which is a specific noodle brand.

0points
Nilisha
#6

Teflon pan (or in German Teflonpfanne). It's a brand of non-stick pans in general.

0points
The Red Snapper
#7

A lot of people do not know that Heroin is actually a brand name.

0points
Nathaniel
#8

Hoover, their are other brands of vacuum cleaner

0points
luckmartin336
#9

Hey let’s go out out and throw a Frisbee (regardless of what company actually made this flying disc).

0points
Daniel Yamada
