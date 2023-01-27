Hey Pandas, What Movie Or Series Quotes Aged Like Wine Or Aged Like Milk?

There are many movies or series which get stuck in our mind. Certain quotes or dialogues in them convey deep messages or they are just fun to use.

Like "Hello there" by Obi Wan Kenobi, "Why so serious?" by Heath Ledger's Joker.

Meanwhile some quotes become more and more cringe or bad day by day.

Like this conversation between Cap and Iron man —'Stark, we need a plan of attack', 'I've a plan, attack.'

List some of them here in the list.

Try to maintain community guidelines.

Peace...