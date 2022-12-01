1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Is Your Go-To Comfort Video Game?
It can be fighting games, simulator games, or games where you can punch demons.
Not a big gamer anymore but my main daily escape game is Ark 2. I've been playing the same single player game for two years so it's not really a game any more.... It's my escape to another world.... I love spending time just chilling in my various massive compounds, farming, going on hunts with my favorite dinos, breeding my super army of gigantopithicus... It's almost a meditation, quite relaxing really.....