It can be fighting games, simulator games, or games where you can punch demons.

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

Not a big gamer anymore but my main daily escape game is Ark 2. I've been playing the same single player game for two years so it's not really a game any more.... It's my escape to another world.... I love spending time just chilling in my various massive compounds, farming, going on hunts with my favorite dinos, breeding my super army of gigantopithicus... It's almost a meditation, quite relaxing really.....

Report

0points
K- THULU
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish