Please be honest, I want to know all the crazy answers.

#1 My dad got us a tin on silkworms from his work trip to Korea. The whole family tried them. I put mine inside a bun thinking it would be easier but ended up biting it in half and the half got stuck on my tongue. I ran outside shaking my head like a dog trying to get it off as i didn't want to touch it.

#2 My brother has tried a few insects. Chocolate covered crickets are the ones I remember at the moment but I know there are a couple of others.

#3 Not super weird but my brother and I went through a stage where we would drink orange juice mixed with milk.

#4 A work BBQ once served ostrich burgers. They were rather chewy and didn't really taste of much