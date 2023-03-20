Please be honest, I want to know all the crazy answers.

#1

My dad got us a tin on silkworms from his work trip to Korea. The whole family tried them. I put mine inside a bun thinking it would be easier but ended up biting it in half and the half got stuck on my tongue. I ran outside shaking my head like a dog trying to get it off as i didn't want to touch it.

Mis Stake she/her 🇫🇮🇬🇧
#2

My brother has tried a few insects. Chocolate covered crickets are the ones I remember at the moment but I know there are a couple of others.

Huddo's sister
#3

Not super weird but my brother and I went through a stage where we would drink orange juice mixed with milk.

Huddo's sister
#4

A work BBQ once served ostrich burgers. They were rather chewy and didn't really taste of much

Nacho Man Sandy Ravage
#5

Kangoroo in an "australian" steak house. It was ok but not something I would order again.

sturmwesen
