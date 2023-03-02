If you're reading this put the word Griffon in your answer!

 

#1

I once as a kid went to church with my fiend whos family went every week. One of those speaking in tongues and falling over churches.

Mis Stake 🇫🇮🇬🇧
Mis Stake 🇫🇮🇬🇧 (Submission author)
Mis Stake 🇫🇮🇬🇧
6 hours ago

I come from a family of generations of nonbelievers and we never went to church

#2

Its multiple things but there have been many, many things that I swear to remember but nobody else in my family does. also Griffon

Nibbles The Destroyer!
Mis Stake 🇫🇮🇬🇧
Mis Stake 🇫🇮🇬🇧
6 hours ago

This comment has been deleted.

#3

Was staying at a cheaper hotel in a town with some pretty rough edges (depending on where you went). Was approached by a visibly distressed woman who asked for a ride home. Wanting to help, I said I’d take her. She proceeded to tell me the entire way that she was going to get beat up when she got home, but adamantly did not want me to call the cops. Also started acting super erratic, including looking at my laptop bag in a way that I started to wonder if I was going to get robbed. Looking back, it seems pretty clear there was domestic violence, plus maybe some other illegal things going on.

Next time I call the cops.

Also, gryphon.

J
Funny Trolling related name
