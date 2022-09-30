What compliment did someone give you that you were completely taken off guard by?

#1

My 5 year old cousin said my (curled) hair looked like springs on a trampoline

irishgoatgirl
A girl
4 hours ago

You're so professional that if you told someone to go to #3!!, They'd ask you for directions.

#2

Someone said I looked like a Pixar mom once. When inquired he said it was supposed to be a compliment. I still don't know how to feel about seeing as I'm definitely not and it was super random.

Black Pearl
#3

Once someone I just have met, told me that I have a very nice neck... I don't know, it sounded sooo creepy... 😐

Sneaky Little Peach
#4

Your hands are so soft ...like a rotten apple

Soni Borah
#5

When I was 16 years old, I had super long hair. I had to get a haircut for a new job. This very physically attractive, but stuck up and snotty girl who’d never once spoken to me in her life, confronted me in the hallway and, very loudly, said “I’d totally have *** with you if you hadn’t cut your hair.”

Ian Conelley
#6

Received.

Jackie Warner
#7

"You smell nice." I don't use the bus anymore.

Meep :b
#8

You're my friend so you might get made out with...

Amelia forck
