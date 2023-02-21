#1 My family collected scrap metal for extra money. One time my father was on top of a huge piece of farm machinery using a torch to cut it apart. I was fascinated by the big drops of glowing molten metal that were falling. So I reached out and caught one in my hand. It instantly burned all the skin off the palm of my hand and some from my fingers. And then my hand swelled up really big. I actually recovered very well from this. Our family doctor was amazed by how I healed.

#2 I was a complete Pyromaniac. Would use nail polish, lysol, or whatever I could get my hands on.

#3 I took my hairpin with a Hello Kitty design on it and stuck it in an outlet because I thought that outlets had water in it. I ended up somehow shutting down the power for the entire house and didn’t get shocked. I was 4 at the time