Hey Pandas, What Is Something You Did As A Kid And Now Realize How Much Of A Dumb Child You Were?
We've all done weird and stupid things as children. Mind sharing your story?
My family collected scrap metal for extra money. One time my father was on top of a huge piece of farm machinery using a torch to cut it apart. I was fascinated by the big drops of glowing molten metal that were falling. So I reached out and caught one in my hand. It instantly burned all the skin off the palm of my hand and some from my fingers. And then my hand swelled up really big. I actually recovered very well from this. Our family doctor was amazed by how I healed.
I was a complete Pyromaniac. Would use nail polish, lysol, or whatever I could get my hands on.
I took my hairpin with a Hello Kitty design on it and stuck it in an outlet because I thought that outlets had water in it. I ended up somehow shutting down the power for the entire house and didn’t get shocked. I was 4 at the time
Our family visited a ghost town in the mountains in Australia. There were a lot of old mines there. An old railway connecting 2 mountains - crossing a ravine. It had a hand car on it so I started pumping the thing trying to cross to the other side. What I did not realise was that halfway across, the railway had collapsed into the ravine... My parents were shouting to me to stop which (surprisingly) I did and I then came back over the same track. My parents were white as a sheet....(and too shocked to wallop me a good one).