This can be hobbies, shows, movies, obsessions, history, food, etc!

Have fun with it!!

#1

Breaking Bad. Steely Dan music. 1890s NYC street gangs.

John Barber
#2

MUSIC!!! punk music, gothic music, Japanese all girl heavy rock/metal band, BAND MAID!!!, Kawaiicore, dark idol groups, BAND MAID again, followed by BAND MAID!!, why noone seems to remember "fields of the nephilim"? , why does the radio at work play so much c**p? , why Motorhead is the greatest rock band in the fkn world, probably more about BAND MAID!!!!! ...... This is why I don't talk about music.... Lol!! And don't get me started about my love of anime!

K- THULU
#3

The Hunger Games.

It's an obsession of mine.

Xavier_M_P
#4

History!

RedPepper
#5

Chickens or The Owl House

Chickens are fluffy
#6

True Crime stuff or Music of any kind!

The Forgotten Loser
