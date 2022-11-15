6submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Is Something You Could Talk About For Days And Never Get Bored Of?
This can be hobbies, shows, movies, obsessions, history, food, etc!
Have fun with it!!
Breaking Bad. Steely Dan music. 1890s NYC street gangs.
MUSIC!!! punk music, gothic music, Japanese all girl heavy rock/metal band, BAND MAID!!!, Kawaiicore, dark idol groups, BAND MAID again, followed by BAND MAID!!, why noone seems to remember "fields of the nephilim"? , why does the radio at work play so much c**p? , why Motorhead is the greatest rock band in the fkn world, probably more about BAND MAID!!!!! ...... This is why I don't talk about music.... Lol!! And don't get me started about my love of anime!
The Hunger Games.
It's an obsession of mine.
History!
Chickens or The Owl House
True Crime stuff or Music of any kind!