Hey Pandas, What Is Something That Makes You Smile Every Time You Think About It?
What’s something that makes you happy, smile, or just be in a good mood every time you look at it, or think about it?
my girlfriend :)
Liam and my new baby brother.
My niece(20m) and nephew(4years)
The thought or sight of my dog never ceases to make me happy. Her playful energy, fluffy jet-black fur, and gentle yet spirited nature, are the reasons why they make her one of my greatest sources of joy.
My 1 year-old niece.
When I get home from work she always comes running into the kitchen from wherever she was playing and shouts "Hi Aunty!" It's the cutest thing ever.
She also likes to watch my rom-coms with me, curled up on my bed.
Also dogs. Dogs are the best.
The other day I met two chihuahua-cross babies in Walmart named Jane and Tom (and their human) and they were SO happy to say hello and it made my day.
Also whenever my boy texts me.🤗
it’s nothing specific really but i’ll be thinking about something me and my friends did together and i catch myself smiling. my friends are so awesome and i’m so lucky to have them!
Friends. Not friends that you just have. Real friends. Ones that care about you. Ones that make you smile, not a humored smile, a genuine smile that comes with a huge amount of pleasure.