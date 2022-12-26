#2

I lied on the stand for my dirt bag now ex-husband during his bench trial for breaking n entering, aggravated sexual assault and rape charges.

This all came down on me 2 days before our wedding. We had just bought a house the month before and the previous owners left behind furniture and boxes. In the basement and attic. He had his own boxes and I had mine. We had no idea what was in the boxes that came with the house. So Thursday before the wedding the police came to pick him up for making obscene phone calls. In reality they just wanted a current photo of him. Friday BTW we had just finished the rehearsal and we’re back in the house for a little party. Beautiful summer day and the door was open so friends could enter. The next thing I know is that I have a police officer standing in my dining room with his gun pointing straight at me. They took him away and searched the house. On a warrant listing 27 items they took out 256. They were holding him on a $300,000 bond. The house was trashed and it took them over 4 hours to search a 970 square foot house. Police everywhere. Now it’s Saturday. My father gets $30,000 out of thin air and bonds him out. We proceeded to get ready for the wedding. The house was in a shambles, they even unpacked my wedding dress. Sunday we get married. I had been with him for over 2 1/2 years and told myself that this must be some horrible mistake. We had to get the courts permission to go on the honeymoon. On that trip he decided to start confessing things to me. When we got back my life became a nightmare of criminal felony court and chemotherapy. Did I forget to mention that I had cancer? 24 years old, surgery, low dose chemo for 3 months, the go in later to put the implant in and find another tumor. I elected to have radiation treatments because I wanted hair for my wedding. You do recall that part of my confession. After the radiation and this absolutely horrible experience came with the heavy chemo and the wigs. So it’s criminal felony court and chemo that took over my life. Why did I stay with him till the bitter end? I was about $15,000 of my own money into this with the lawyers, no money from his side, and my parents had poured more money into this so I had to see it through. That and all of the medication that I was on. So in the end I was out $28,000. We got the bail money back and I started to pay back my parents. When my money ran out during the work up for the trial I remember one of the lawyers driving me to my parents house from his office so I could get more money. So in the end I’m still alive over 20 years out, he was found guilty and sent off with 25 years. He did our divorce from prison. If you have to get divorced I highly recommend this style. Very easy. It’s called you are in prison and everything is mine.