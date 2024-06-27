#1 Why bad things happen to really good people.

I’m talking people with hearts of gold that would give you the shirt off their back even if it’s the last thing they own, getting thanked by the universe with deaths and financial fraud and health problems and all around awfulness.

Meanwhile some of the most morally corrupt people are living on top of the world

#2 I do. I need to file for full custody of my almost 10 year old and move her to another state. Her Dad is not good for her. His gf (who is less than half his age) is spiteful and manipulative. They’re flat earthers mixed with religious nut if that helps you understand who I’m dealing with. She hasn’t always lived with them. She lived with his parents (whom are incredibly loving people and good role models) up until the last 8 months. I don’t know how my daughter is going to feel about it. I’ve tried letting her just choose to move with me. Like telling her about all the great things she could be apart of here, I’d let her play sports, I’d let her do the science fair every year, etc. Her only reasoning of not choosing to move is she doesn’t want to leave her friends and she doesn’t want to hurt their feelings. This decision keeps me up some nights. I worry. I worry about a lot of things in this scenario. Her well being being there. How she’s going to adjust here. What if she is happy there and miserable with me. Idk. I guess I have some self doubt too.

#3 Life

#4 I need to figure how to make my adult children LISTEN to me and my advice to save them from mistakes! It could be financial, health or relationship advice but they have told me,“ Ma, ya gotta let us make our own mistakes!” Nooo! You come to me if you are short on rent, and as your momma I don’t want to see you suffer health wise or watch someone break your heart. I know it’s something every parent probably goes thru and man is it hard!

#5 I'm currently writing a book. It is from the perspectives of seven people, each with different religions and beliefs. One believes in Greek gods, one believes in Roman gods, one is Christian, one is Islam, one is Maori, one is Cherokee, and one is an atheist. I have Greek, Roman, Christian, and Atheist figured out, but i need a lot of help with the other three. Anything helps, stories, practices, traditions, useful websites, literally anything.