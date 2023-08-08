4submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Are Your Favorite Misheard Lyrics?
“Im blue dabade dabaday if I were green I would die, wait what do you mean that's wrong?” What are your favorite times you or someone else misheard song lyrics?
This post may include affiliate links.
Slow motion Walter .. fire engine guy
My dear friend thought the b******e surfers were saying
I can taste you on my lips and smell you in my TOES,!!
I said how can you smell someone in your toes. She said they could smell you in their toe jam
I misheard ‘pour some sugar on me’ as ‘I’m so awesome hungry’, and in the song Africa by Toto I misheard ‘there’s nothing that a hundred men or more could ever do’ as ‘there’s nothing that a hundred men on mars could ever do’, also, in the same song, I misheard ‘I bless the rains down in Africa ‘ as ‘I miss the rains down in Africa’. And I also misheard ‘I ain’t the sharpest tool in the shed’ as ‘I ate the sharpest tool in the shed’ in Allstar by Smashmouth. My brother misheard ‘Roxanne’ as ‘F#cks sake’ in the song Roxanne by The Police. I’m sure there’s more mondegreens I’m forgetting, I’ll post them later if I remember them
I heard Manfred Mann's shipping forecast background "Valencia" as "dementia"