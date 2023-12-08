Christmas, the time of family joy. I should really be preparing them presents sometime soon, but I have absolutely no creativity, so therefore I am asking you, please send help.

I've bought my mother a bottle of Tanqueray Zero so that she can have a grown up drink without alcohol, and my father another reading magnifying glass so he can have one upstairs and one downstairs. I was going to make Mr Auntriarch a Robin Hood hat because he shoots longbow, but I haven't had time yet

Auntriarch
