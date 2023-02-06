2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Are The Most Overrated Things Nowadays?
What doesn’t deserve its popularity? Whether it be a book, movie, way of life, or other trend, I’d love to hear about it!
This post may include affiliate links.
I’ll start, I guess. My biggest pet peeve is this “aesthetic studying” trend. I think it’s great to have cute pens, a clean study space, etc, but honestly, I feel like a lot of study posts nowadays are more focused on the pretty aspect of studying rather than, ya know, being productive and practical. It’s really bad, learning should be about learning, not making cute notes.
I don't know what that is but I'm a more of a I'll do it on the day kinda guy. I read stuff but I never had any fancy study space and I reckon I only ever took notes because everyone else was lol I know teach high school and have led personal development classes for teaching staff on how to better engage at risk students.
Internet. Everything is "use this website, log on here, buy online" blah blah blah. Just a modern trend that I refuse to have anything to do with. You'll not see me using this new fangled internet.