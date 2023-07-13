I like seeing places around the world - please post a picture and say where it is. Thanks.

#1

The Alhambra-Palace In Granada/Spain. Breathtaking!!!

Birgit M
#2

This Is Where The Great Wall Of China Meets The Sea. Shanhaiguan, Hebei Province, China

Penguin Panda Pop
#3

Lake Tekapo, New Zealand

Penguin Panda Pop
Penguin Panda Pop (Submission author)
Penguin Panda Pop
This is the most beautiful place I have visited. My poor photo skills and phone camera do not do it justice.

#4

A Small Art Village In The Middle Of Lisboa. This Artist Creates Huge Insects From Scrap

Reinhard Wedemeyer
#5

Beautiful Stained Glass Windows Of Sultan Ahmet Masjid In Istanbul, Türkiye 🇹🇷

Tiramisu
#6

Aya Sofya Camii In Istanbul, Türkiye 🇹🇷

Tiramisu
