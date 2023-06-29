1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Post Lyrics To A Song And Have Others Guess It
Bonus points if it’s FNAF song.
This post may include affiliate links.
Hello my friend
Back so soon, again?
It seems to me that you like our company
You play again
And it's usually me
To be the first disturbing being
That you see
They tore me apart
They used me for parts
They took away my face
They took away my arm
No!
It just isn't fair!
The chicken and the bear
Even the fox didn't go through
What I had to bare
My replacement is blue!
It's got the latest tech too!
All I have is my guitar
Let me play a song for you
Now with red glowing eyes
I'll be your demise
As my endoskeleton decides
My name is Bonnie
I'm the big purple bunny
I play guitar in a band
Don't you forget who I am!
My replacement is blue!
It's got the latest tech too!
It's shiny and brand new
Now with red glowing eyes
I'll be your demise
As my endoskeleton decides
They tore me apart
They used me for parts
They took away my face
They took away my arm
No!
It just isn't fair!
The chicken and the bear
Even the fox didn't go through
What I had to bare
My replacement is blue!
It's got the latest tech too!
All I have is my guitar
Let me play a song for you!
I better get those extra points lol!