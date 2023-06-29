#1

Hello my friend

Back so soon, again?

It seems to me that you like our company

You play again

And it's usually me

To be the first disturbing being

That you see

They tore me apart

They used me for parts

They took away my face

They took away my arm

No!

It just isn't fair!

The chicken and the bear

Even the fox didn't go through

What I had to bare

My replacement is blue!

It's got the latest tech too!

All I have is my guitar

Let me play a song for you

Now with red glowing eyes

I'll be your demise

As my endoskeleton decides

My name is Bonnie

I'm the big purple bunny

I play guitar in a band

Don't you forget who I am!

My replacement is blue!

It's got the latest tech too!

It's shiny and brand new

Now with red glowing eyes

I'll be your demise

As my endoskeleton decides

They tore me apart

They used me for parts

They took away my face

They took away my arm

No!

It just isn't fair!

The chicken and the bear

Even the fox didn't go through

What I had to bare

My replacement is blue!

It's got the latest tech too!

All I have is my guitar

Let me play a song for you!

