Daft and stupid reasons only.

#1

If they do NOT like the Fine Young Cannibals classic song, She drives me crazy (1988). What's that sir? You say it is not a very good song? GUARDS! Banish him!

1point
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
#2

People who do not pet rocks should be banned because rocks love to get pet!!! Rocks will sink into the ground if people don't pet them!!!! Then, the earth will get so heavy it will drop and hit the ground so hard it will crash and the world will end!!!!!

1point
‍RandomCrow(she/her)‍🇺🇦
#3

People who are deliberately mean to animals.

1point
A Wild Bean (they/them/any)
A Wild Bean (they/them/any)
Ahh wait I didn’t see the “stupid reasons only” part… in that case, I’d say people who give spoilers all the time, especially when I’ve asked them not to BECAUSE I HAVENT SEEN SEASON 2 OF HEARTSTOPPER YET AND I TOLD YOU NOT TO SPOIL ANYTHING, DAMMIT!! (Note: This is not directed at any pandas, it’s directed at an irl friend)

#4

Being anything less than a beta male!!!

0points
polar bear panda
#5

kim kardashian/the kardashians

0points
Chexywexy
#6

Not doing the "bam bam bam" if Sweet Caroline is playing. Non-Americans, you get a pass because it's not really common as far ask I know. Americans, take notes, this is a rite of passage/your duty as a citizen.

0points
Bisexual Axolotls
#7

If you say the words alpha male you are immediately banished from society

-1point
Ralsei Da GoatBirb
