Hey Pandas, Name Something That Should Get People Banished From Society
Daft and stupid reasons only.
If they do NOT like the Fine Young Cannibals classic song, She drives me crazy (1988). What's that sir? You say it is not a very good song? GUARDS! Banish him!
People who do not pet rocks should be banned because rocks love to get pet!!! Rocks will sink into the ground if people don't pet them!!!! Then, the earth will get so heavy it will drop and hit the ground so hard it will crash and the world will end!!!!!
People who are deliberately mean to animals.
Ahh wait I didn’t see the “stupid reasons only” part… in that case, I’d say people who give spoilers all the time, especially when I’ve asked them not to BECAUSE I HAVENT SEEN SEASON 2 OF HEARTSTOPPER YET AND I TOLD YOU NOT TO SPOIL ANYTHING, DAMMIT!! (Note: This is not directed at any pandas, it’s directed at an irl friend)
Being anything less than a beta male!!!
kim kardashian/the kardashians
Not doing the "bam bam bam" if Sweet Caroline is playing. Non-Americans, you get a pass because it's not really common as far ask I know. Americans, take notes, this is a rite of passage/your duty as a citizen.
If you say the words alpha male you are immediately banished from society