Hi! I want to start out by saying that I acknowledge insomnia can be very serious for some people, but for purposes of this question, I think I may have a slightly less serious version.

I used to be able to fall asleep in less than half an hour, but ever since I started high school, I noticed myself waking up more in the middle of the night and taking over an hour or two to fall asleep, even if I take sleep aids. I don’t want to take it regularly and I don’t want to depend on them forever, so I would like to know how people also dealing with this solves the issue? Or is this just my life now?

I already try not to look at a screen and read a little before I go to bed, but my workload increased so much and I don’t always have the time. I don’t know if theres any tricks to this? Please send help I was a privileged sleeper and I want to go back to that life :(

Thanks for reading this longer post and have a lovely day!