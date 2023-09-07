Please talk about fun things that you enjoy whether it's your favorite video game or a new show that you are watching, you can also share some interesting facts that you found. Post multiple times if you need to but don't spam the post for no good reason. Try to be respectful and enjoy!

#1

jack stauber?

𖤐 a m y 𖤐
#2

*ahem* who wants to talk to me while I’m in my cringe undertale and deltarune phase, I also like tally hall and dua lipa

Ralsei Da GoatBirb
#3

Soooo. Anybody watching Ashoka? Or we all just waiting for Loki? I’m just waiting on Loki😂

DP
#4

Who wants to talk about bugs :D
My favorite moth is a convolvulus hawkmoth

A Wild Bean (they/them/any)
Tähtikarhu (he/him) 🇫🇮
Tähtikarhu (he/him) 🇫🇮
Butterflies and dragonflies are beautiful creatures

#5

Sudden Lights. It is a simply awesome and lovely indie/alternative rock band

Tähtikarhu (he/him) 🇫🇮
