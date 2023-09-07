5submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Have A Conversation About Something You Enjoy
Please talk about fun things that you enjoy whether it's your favorite video game or a new show that you are watching, you can also share some interesting facts that you found. Post multiple times if you need to but don't spam the post for no good reason. Try to be respectful and enjoy!
This post may include affiliate links.
jack stauber?
*ahem* who wants to talk to me while I’m in my cringe undertale and deltarune phase, I also like tally hall and dua lipa
Soooo. Anybody watching Ashoka? Or we all just waiting for Loki? I’m just waiting on Loki😂
Who wants to talk about bugs :D
My favorite moth is a convolvulus hawkmoth
Butterflies and dragonflies are beautiful creatures
Sudden Lights. It is a simply awesome and lovely indie/alternative rock band