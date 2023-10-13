If so, is there anything special you do that day?

#1

I have a black cat….

Lizz
#2

I don’t believe in all that stuff but I do have an exam that day so now I’m planning on praying to god

Stardust she/her
#3

No I don't because bad things happen every day. If your car breaks down on Friday the 13th people will say it happened because of the date, but if your car breaks down any other time nobody blames the date then.

Julie S
#4

Not really but its always cool when a Friday is on the 13th

Ditto
#5

Not really a believer but we never, ever scheduled hardware or software changes on Friday the 13th.

A girl
#6

well my PSATS are on the day so i don’t like it

MadameMalfoy
#7

not me but one of my teachers thinks its lucky because her sister, who's her best friend, was born on a Friday the 13th

UnimportantDog/Imp (she/her)
#8

not rlly. im not a highly superstitious person

shanila.pheonix_
#9

My birthday fell on a Friday the 13th before and my half birthday falls on a Friday the 13th this year

Randi (she/they/he)
#10

Friday the 13th has always had a positive meaning in my family since my parents got engaged 💍 ❤️ on that day.

KiwiTriviaKween (She/Her)
#11

Yep! I just watch horror all day

Jazmin
#12

My grandma (who died just over a year ago) was born on a Friday the 13th, so it's always been a lucky day in my family

fair_weather_rose (she/they)
#13

I just pretend that it's a scary day for the fun of it yk. I don't believe in it literally but I just wore black and went to an escape room with my friends.

ThatBlackNightingale
#14

It sucks the game was shut down.

Menace to Society
#15

