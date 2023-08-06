4submissions
Hey Pandas, Compliment Other Pandas
Do exactly what I said in the title!
Amy SLAAAYYYYSSSSSS
Hey Amy, awesome idea. You're probably someone that NOBODY pretends NOT to see in public and most likely gives great hugs 🤗
More Power to the lot of you.
Amy: I was reading some of your posts and I realized what’s going on with you and I just want to say life is tough and has ups and downs if you stick with it you’ll have your moments and you won’t, it’s kinda like sailing you start your journey and the water might be rough but no storm lasts for ever and you’ll always make it to your destination. All your bp posts genuinely make me laugh and bring so much joy to my life. Please don’t take that joy away. I’m always open to talk…
Egg
this goes to everyone.
you all are my pooker wooker smookinpops strawberry shortcake cutie pie loveybears and every time i go on bp i skrunkly dunkly doo ily all pookers [hug]