Do exactly what I said in the title!

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

Amy SLAAAYYYYSSSSSS

Report

1point
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
POST
BackAlleyBagLady
BackAlleyBagLady
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hey Amy, awesome idea. You're probably someone that NOBODY pretends NOT to see in public and most likely gives great hugs 🤗

0
0points
reply

#2

More Power to the lot of you.

Report

1point
trevor
POST
#3

Amy: I was reading some of your posts and I realized what’s going on with you and I just want to say life is tough and has ups and downs if you stick with it you’ll have your moments and you won’t, it’s kinda like sailing you start your journey and the water might be rough but no storm lasts for ever and you’ll always make it to your destination. All your bp posts genuinely make me laugh and bring so much joy to my life. Please don’t take that joy away. I’m always open to talk…
Egg

Report

0points
egg
POST
#4

this goes to everyone.
you all are my pooker wooker smookinpops strawberry shortcake cutie pie loveybears and every time i go on bp i skrunkly dunkly doo ily all pookers [hug]

Report

-1point
nari.
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish