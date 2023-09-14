If you could have one superpower in exchange for one ordinary physical ability that a person possesses, which superpower would you choose and which ability would you let go of?

#1

I would choose the ability to manipulate time (but so that i could fast forward/pause the actual events, not just the clock) and give up the ability to cross my eyes.

Bisexual Axolotls
#2

maybe electricity manipulation because that seems super useful in today’s society (also just super cool, I could be the Human Taser hehe)… and I would give up the ability to flare my nostrils.

polar bear panda
#3

I would choose the power to literally go into the worlds I make with in my mind and give up my ability to bend my arms backwards to make people uncomfortable

Beatrix Bennet
#4

Time travel. I would give up dusting furniture

Vermonta
