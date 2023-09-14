4submissions
Hey Pandas, Choose Your Superpower And Which Ability You Would Give Up For It
If you could have one superpower in exchange for one ordinary physical ability that a person possesses, which superpower would you choose and which ability would you let go of?
I would choose the ability to manipulate time (but so that i could fast forward/pause the actual events, not just the clock) and give up the ability to cross my eyes.
maybe electricity manipulation because that seems super useful in today’s society (also just super cool, I could be the Human Taser hehe)… and I would give up the ability to flare my nostrils.
I would choose the power to literally go into the worlds I make with in my mind and give up my ability to bend my arms backwards to make people uncomfortable
Time travel. I would give up dusting furniture