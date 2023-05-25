For fun!

Would you rather, speak every languages or grow plants extremely fast and large?

Would you rather have no smell or no hearing
(Keep in mind that if you have no smell you have no taste)

Would you rather have unlimited Floppas or unlimited Grumpy Cats?

Darci Cat :)
PeepPeep the duck
1/ languages 2/ no hearing 3/ cats

imagine the income from growing black truffles!
im a picky eater no smell will help me
FLOPP MY RIVALS

Louie Peter Way
