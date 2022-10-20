I've been in AB Canada for 14 years, moved here when I was 19. I graduated from university here. My family has never once visited me. My partner and I just got married. When I asked my mother to attend our wedding she first proposed an ultimatum, her attendance or a gift. I told her the ultimatum was not appreciated but that her attendance would be preferred. She then told me that she would need to be picked up 2.5 hours away (instead of flying into town) and that she would be staying at our house. I asked her to please fly into town and get a hotel room. My husband was working out of town leading up to the wedding, I was preparing for the wedding and we don't have a spare room.

She and her sister then got very angry with me and said that I shouldn't be asking anyone from out of province to attend when there is no DJ or alcohol being served. That I should go to a hotel for my wedding night and let my mother stay in our house with her bf and my daughter. Then went on to say, it wasn't worth the cost to attend. They suggested that I get married in Mexico in January instead. Oh, BTW I'm pregnant and our second baby is due mid January.