The story of Ukrainian artist Oleksandra Malyshko, who stayed in her native land and keeps her art diary.

The summer of 2023 was easier than the entire period of the war. Curfews and restrictions are still in place. However, artists feel much freer and continue their creative experiments.

I consciously do not want to paint pain or war. Others do it. My reflections and dreams are aimed at the future, at improvement, and at peace. That's why I paint my dreams of independence and prosperity. Regardless of the goals, everything that is not said is reflected in the paintings. Sometimes it concerns colors or landscape composition.

So, during the whole warm period, I was painting, creating collections and immediately showing the paintings to the viewer. I created exhibitions of my own and my fellow artists and took part in national exhibitions. At the moment, the paintings are ready to participate in art projects and exhibitions. A whole collection of them has been gathered.

