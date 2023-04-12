Getting a tattoo these days is almost the same as going for lunch. Everyone has them, and it’s just nothing shocking anymore. However, your tattoo ideas can still be unique, especially so if you’re a devout Potterhead. Because we know that the Wizarding World is full of fun and meaningful references that translate beautifully into unique tattoos! And if you are planning on getting a Harry Potter tattoo, this might just be the place where you find your inspiration for that special design. Yup, this is our list of Harry Potter tattoo ideas, one that we’ve just loved to make!

This list truly has it all - from elaborate and realistic portraits of our heroes to simple Harry Potter tattoos where an idea is represented in a minimalistic style. However, it still definitely keeps the idea behind, no matter the simplistic design! There are also huge designs covering the whole arm or person’s back, but there are also a whole bunch of small Harry Potter tattoos - glasses and a scar, anyone? All in all, it’s a very well-rounded tattoo gallery, no matter what kind of ink you prefer!

So, ready to check out our selection of Harry Potter tattoos? If so, just scroll on down below! Once you are there, be sure to give the best tattoos your vote so that they’ll find their way to the top of this list. And after that, there’s just one more thing left to do, and that is to share this article with all of your Potterhead friends!



