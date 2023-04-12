Getting a tattoo these days is almost the same as going for lunch. Everyone has them, and it’s just nothing shocking anymore. However, your tattoo ideas can still be unique, especially so if you’re a devout Potterhead. Because we know that the Wizarding World is full of fun and meaningful references that translate beautifully into unique tattoos! And if you are planning on getting a Harry Potter tattoo, this might just be the place where you find your inspiration for that special design. Yup, this is our list of Harry Potter tattoo ideas, one that we’ve just loved to make! 

This list truly has it all - from elaborate and realistic portraits of our heroes to simple Harry Potter tattoos where an idea is represented in a minimalistic style. However, it still definitely keeps the idea behind, no matter the simplistic design! There are also huge designs covering the whole arm or person’s back, but there are also a whole bunch of small Harry Potter tattoos - glasses and a scar, anyone? All in all, it’s a very well-rounded tattoo gallery, no matter what kind of ink you prefer! 

So, ready to check out our selection of Harry Potter tattoos? If so, just scroll on down below! Once you are there, be sure to give the best tattoos your vote so that they’ll find their way to the top of this list. And after that, there’s just one more thing left to do, and that is to share this article with all of your Potterhead friends!


#1

Cute Dobby Tattoo

alazneandres Report

#2

“It Is The Unknown We Fear When We Look Upon Death And Darkness, Nothing More.”

prewardogmeat Report

#3

Harry Potter Tattoo

sanninolello Report

#4

Harry Potter Tattoo

Report

#5

Minimalist Harry Potter Tattoo

liditattoo Report

#6

The Deathly Hallows

newtattoo_demi Report

#7

Luna And Thestral

zelenskaya.tattoo Report

#8

Hagrid's Birthday Cake

haenal_tattoo Report

#9

Hogwarts School Tattoo

redliptattoo Report

#10

Cute Owl Tattoo

sofiaspiral Report

#11

Harry Potter Deathly Hallows Tattoo

frvnk_gvrciv Report

#12

Minerva Mcgonagall

belasdi.tt Report

#13

Harry Potter Tattoo

Report

#14

Deathly Hallows

binski1333 Report

#15

Felix Felicis

inkflow_akiwong Report

#16

Harry Potter Tattoo

erin_heartless_tattoo Report

#17

Hogwarts Castle Tattoo

jankyjake_tattoos Report

#18

How To Fit A Bunch Of Parts In 7 Cm?

zelenskaya.tattoo Report

#19

Harry Potter Tattoo

rin_tattooer Report

#20

Dark Mark Tattoo

rozzyrabiaka Report

#21

"Lumos" Tattoo

lunartatts Report

#22

Detailed Golden Snitch Tattoo

lalo.vm Report

#23

Hermione And Crookshanks Tattoo

love_ink_leaf Report

#24

Harry Potter Tattoo

gopsi_art Report

#25

Professor McGonagall Tattoo

ismonkah Report

#26

Mandrake Tattoo

logur_ Report

#27

The Other Addition To Hannah's Harry Potter Sleeve Was This Cute Little Baby Niffler

anna.tattoos Report

#28

Harry Potter Tattoo

abovetheskintattoos Report

#29

I Wanted A Unique Hp Tattoo, And I’m Absolutely Thrilled With The Results

AndIForTruth Report

#30

Order Of The Phoenix

martinkellytattoo Report

#31

Sirius Black Fully Healed

adamblakeytattoos Report

#32

Harry Potter Tattoo

studio_jaw Report

#33

The Epic Battle

kozo_tattoo Report

#34

The Cutest Niffler

ink.traveler Report

#35

Have You Seen This Wizard?

serjvinni Report

#36

The Nimbus 2000

j.shin.nyc Report

#37

Sorting Hat Tattoo

johnnycarrara_tattoo Report

#38

Game Of Thrones And Harry Potter Crossover - Daenerys vs. Ginny Weasley

pt78tattoo Report

#39

Felix Felici Tattoo

jools13_tattooart Report

#40

Petite Mandragore

tattoo.porcelaine Report

#41

Magic Map Spell Tattoo

sinbar_tattoo Report

#42

Tom Marvolo Riddle Tattoo

hiacyntaa Report

#43

A Rather Round Looking Mandrake

robdansontattoo Report

#44

Hippogriff Flying To Hogwarts Castle

gokceozaslan Report

#45

Monster Book Tattoo

jimburton_tattoos Report

#46

Elegant Elderstab Tattoo

alice_adore_ink Report

#47

Expecto Patronum

aura.inkart Report

#48

Draught Of Living Death Tattoo

chiodio Report

#49

Lord Voldemort Tattoo

kaybowmantattoo Report

#50

Alastor Moody Tattoo

drosttattoo Report

#51

Hogwarts Tattoo

karincatattoo Report

#52

Expecto Patronum

tattoo.tshiahao Report

#53

Hagrid's Hut

a.re__tattoo Report

#54

The Golden Snitch

pomaluje_tuszem Report

#55

Harry Potter Tattoo

haratattooart Report

#56

Hermione Granger For The Lovely Katie

raycorson Report

#57

Representing House Ravenclaw

geek_in_thepink Report

#58

First Of Many For A Harry Potter Theme Sleeve

ColdBael Report

#59

Got To Tattoo This Death Eater And Dark Mark To Add To A Potter Leg Sleeve

whoswillgee Report

#60

Petrificus Totalus!

luca_arancio Report

#61

Hagrid House And Cloverwing

zelenskaya.tattoo Report

#62

Patronus Charm

muffin_tattoo Report

#63

Spectrespecs

lafragile_ Report

#64

Hufflepuff Pride

findyoursmile Report

#65

Gellert Grindelwald

pirojenko_tattoo Report

#66

Harry Potter Tattoo

tinto_tlv Report

#67

Cartoon Draco Malfoy

oldworkers Report

#68

Slytherin

jent_tattoo Report

#69

La Mort Card Tattoo

schizophrenia_tattoo Report

#70

Harry Potter Glasses Watercolor Tattoo

gbocchieritattoo_holdtheline Report

#71

Sorting Hat Tattoo

telethabi.tattoo Report

#72

Harry Potter And LEGO Combined

chezneychalks.tattoo Report

#73

Harry Potter Inspired Tattoo

tattoosdamari Report

#74

Cute Hermione Tattoo

rizostattoo Report

#75

Crookshanks The Cat Tattoo

thatbehmgirltattoo Report

#76

Newspaper Bellatrix Lestrange Tattoo

noireinkfrance Report

#77

Funny Harry Potter Tattoo

unikat_berlin Report

#78

Harry Potter Tattoo

inkyhannah Report

#79

Snitch Dorada

pablogambintattoo Report

#80

Felix Felicis

anna_ombratattoo Report

#81

Little Harry Potter Tattoo On The Back Of The Ankle

skull_and_snake Report

#82

First Tattoo! Some Wise Words For Our First Year Students

Chancey-Pantsy Report

#83

Watercolor Harry Potter Tattoo

baltapaprocki Report

#84

Hedwig The Owl

iyamaleah Report

#85

Hermione And Neville

suflanda Report

