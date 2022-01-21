6Kviews
I Made These Terrariums To Add A Bit Of Green To The Indoor Space (16 Pics)
If you’re looking to easily add a bit of green to your indoor space, terrariums are a great solution. The self-sufficient setup lends itself to all sorts of vessels, from old jars to geometric glassware. But for really small homes, you might not have the luxury to fill your tables and countertops with extra curios. That’s where the terrarium lamps of Rish Studio come in handy. I made a small collection of lighting that pairs conventional lamps with fantastical fairy scenes.
More info: mossartbyrishstudio.com | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | Twitter
When I was a little girl, I was obsessed with fantasy movies. I loved the idea of the princess and her prince charming, fairies, fantasy, magic, wicked witches, true love's kiss and living happily ever after. I couldn’t wait to grow up and feel the magic of true love! Besides that, I have a little obsession with crafting miniatures, arts and lamps. I love fairyland. I thought, why not combine lamps and terrariums or fairyland?
I wanted to create green, botanical art, terrariums at any scale; and it had to be stunning, unique and easy to care for. Since I was a child, I loved making terrariums. And when I wasn't crafting mini moss trees, I was either painting or decorating lamps. I have a little obsession with crafting lamps. I thought, why not combine lamps and terrariums? It brings both fantasy and home decor together. That was the start of my experiment.
Each of the lightings features a glass base that holds distinctly different arrangements. Because there's electricity involved, there's nothing here that requires watering. Rather, two of the designs feature trees sculpted out of polymer clay and topped with dried moss. Surrounding the trees are the likes of faux flowers and a babbling “stream,” but look closely and you’ll also find elements out of a storybook—like the tiny Hobbit-sized doors.
In addition to the bucolic landscapes, I filled a transparent container with a bright floral display. Using an artificial (but incredibly lifelike) orchid, I've included dried green moss as well as a butterfly figurine to accompany it.
These quirky terrarium base lamps are available in the Rish Studio Etsy shop and my website.
It usually takes about 10-15 days to create a terrarium, as it’s entirely handmade and I have to process the moss as well so it can stay evergreen without any special maintenance.
The most challenging part of the creative process, I think, is crafting the small details into that miniatures so it looks realistic. And definitely processing the moss so it can stay evergreen.
I also handmake fairy gardens and wall art. In today’s chaotic digital life, maintaining a connection with nature is more important than ever. Rish Studio offers outdoor beauty within the heart of your indoor space.
Rish Studio creates handcrafted, one-of-a-kind moss art that gives living walls a new twist: simple, forever green and maintenance-free. The sustainably sourced and naturally preserved plants maintain their soft textures, intricate natural details and vibrant colors. Framed in reclaimed wood, standard-sized or custom-built to your specifications, each piece is perfectly unique.
Mother Nature can be hard to explain—she is a figure who symbolizes our earth and the beauty of nature. Many see her as our supreme mother, who has created the wonders and gifts of nature that we are so lucky to live among.
When you’re in nature, you don’t have to look in mirrors. Instead, you’re either focused on the setting around you, or on what you are doing, like climbing, setting up a tent, or gardening. Studies show that people’s body image improves when we spend time in nature, and I think this is part of the reason why. If you want to invite some nature to your home, I think these terrariums are perfect for you!
Check out my other works on Instagram.
Every artwork is handmade and can be adjusted to your specifications, so I can make bespoke orders if you wish.
These terrariums can make gorgeous gifts exclusively designed and handmade with love. The perfect finishing touch to brighten up your home and bring the outdoors in.
The best thing is that these terrariums are self-nourishing and require no maintenance.
Would love to see a closer look at the fairy lamp. Nice job on them all.
Thank you so much, please visit here for closer look. https://mossartbyrishstudio.com/products/table-lamp-rustic-table-lamp?_pos=1&_sid=f53b0a126&_ss=r
These are beautiful!! Good job!
Excuse me where can i buy these with philipine money?
Hi, you can place order from my website mossartbyrishstudio.com or from my Etsy shop: https://www.etsy.com/uk/shop/RishStudio You can pay in your currency, PayPal or by credit or debit card. Thank you so much.
