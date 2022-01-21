When I was a little girl, I was obsessed with fantasy movies. I loved the idea of the princess and her prince charming, fairies, fantasy, magic, wicked witches, true love's kiss and living happily ever after. I couldn’t wait to grow up and feel the magic of true love! Besides that, I have a little obsession with crafting miniatures, arts and lamps. I love fairyland. I thought, why not combine lamps and terrariums or fairyland?

I wanted to create green, botanical art, terrariums at any scale; and it had to be stunning, unique and easy to care for. Since I was a child, I loved making terrariums. And when I wasn't crafting mini moss trees, I was either painting or decorating lamps. I have a little obsession with crafting lamps. I thought, why not combine lamps and terrariums? It brings both fantasy and home decor together. That was the start of my experiment.