If you haven’t yet started decorating for Halloween 2024, we’re here to gently remind you that you’re running out of time. If you’re one of those who are opting out of the most spooktakular holiday of the year, that’s totally fine. But if you’ve been sitting around, staring at your pumpkin, while waiting for inspiration to suddenly appear, consider this your sign.

Bored Panda came across an online community that’s doing the witch’s work by revealing their personal best tricks and treats when it comes to Halloween decor. Over 21,0000 members have been posting their favorite fall treasures, bewitching projects, and spine-chilling décor in r/HalloweenDecor. From eerie finds, to DIY masterpieces, there’s something for anyone looking to get into the spooky spirit. Keep scrolling and don't forget to upvote your faves.