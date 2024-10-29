ADVERTISEMENT

If you haven’t yet started decorating for Halloween 2024, we’re here to gently remind you that you’re running out of time. If you’re one of those who are opting out of the most spooktakular holiday of the year, that’s totally fine. But if you’ve been sitting around, staring at your pumpkin, while waiting for inspiration to suddenly appear, consider this your sign.

Bored Panda came across an online community that’s doing the witch’s work by revealing their personal best tricks and treats when it comes to Halloween decor. Over 21,0000 members have been posting their favorite fall treasures, bewitching projects, and spine-chilling décor in r/HalloweenDecor. From eerie finds, to DIY masterpieces, there’s something for anyone looking to get into the spooky spirit. Keep scrolling and don't forget to upvote your faves. 

#1

Phil Mckraken Manor

Phil Mckraken Manor

THE_BLUE_BOLT Report

#2

My Latest Little Creation

My Latest Little Creation

Ok_Apple_8454 Report

#3

My Alien Theme

My Alien Theme

DimensionThin147 Report

Halloween has suddenly crept up on us with a big “boo!” While it's widely celebrated in the United States and Europe, you might be surprised to know there are a few weird laws when it comes to how and where you can take part in the freaky festivities.

Up until recently, teenagers caught trick-or-treating in Chesapeake, Virginia could face up to six months in jail. The outdated 1970s law was done away with following public outcry. But according to NPR, the city’s “statute still says kids over 14 who trick-or-treat are guilty of a misdemeanor.”
#4

Thank You

Thank You

Broad_Bid_7146 Report

#5

Finished Our Outdoor Decorations Today!

Finished Our Outdoor Decorations Today!

BaphometBee Report

#6

This Is Our Latest Attempt At Recreating The World-Famous Jack Skellington And Making Him Fully Articulated And Posable To Be A Perfect Halloween Decoration

This Is Our Latest Attempt At Recreating The World-Famous Jack Skellington And Making Him Fully Articulated And Posable To Be A Perfect Halloween Decoration

DIY, handmade, hand-stitched, standing 7+ ft tall, he took months to design and weeks to build. Next will be Sandy Claus costume for him!

Hot_Buy5038 Report

Jacksonville and Rayne have similar rules. Both towns ban kids older than 13 from trick-or-treating. While Belleville forbids anyone above eighth grade from indulging in the practice. But Belleville takes it one step further. If you’re 12 years or older, you have to get permission from the Mayor or Chief of Police if you plan to wear a mask or disguise on days other than Halloween.

Taft, Texas only allows trick-or-treating between 6pm and 8:30pm on Halloween. Authorities say they don’t want people roaming the streets late at night, as it’s “undesirable”, places a burden on the police department and creates "an intolerable situation". The Oregon Legal Research blog reveals that it’s illegal in Alabama to dress up as religious figures such as nuns, priests, and rabbis.
#7

For The Win

For The Win

Illustrious-Fan5049 Report

#8

I Built An Apothecary/Bookstore Inside A Pumpkin

I Built An Apothecary/Bookstore Inside A Pumpkin

Jennatrix Report

#9

I Think We're Done!

I Think We’re Done!

dawnamarieo Report

Meanwhile, in Hollywood, Silly String has been banned from 12:00 a.m. on Oct. 31 to 12:00 p.m. on Nov. 1. Anyone caught using it during these hours could face up to six months in jail or quite a hefty fine. Authorities took the drastic measure following pressure from residents in the early 2000s.

As the LA Times reports, Silly String has caused thousands of dollars in property damage in the past. People’s cars have been attacked, and even Hollywood Walk of Fame stars weren’t spared the wrath of the sticky, glue-like strands. “On a typical Halloween night, up to 100,000 people come to Hollywood Boulevard,” read a 2004 Los Angeles Police Department statement. “Hundreds of illegal vendors flock to the street and sell Silly String which then becomes the sole source of entertainment for the night."
#10

Spiderweb Hallway

Spiderweb Hallway

dxdewhxt Report

#11

I Started Painting A Series Of Portraits On Pumpkins

I Started Painting A Series Of Portraits On Pumpkins

Artsy703 Report

#12

Meet Stanley

Meet Stanley

meshaqy Report

Further afield, you could find yourself behind bars if you choose to dress up as a police officer on Halloween night in the U.K. While dressing as a clown became illegal in the town of Vendargues, France in 2014. Japan's Shinjuku Ward has recently banned street drinking in and around the Kabukicho district from the evening of Oct. 31 until the following morning.
#13

Our First Time Decorating For Spooky Season!

Our First Time Decorating For Spooky Season!

jamesonandgingerbeer Report

#14

So I Make Snake Pot Pals, Here's My Spooky Versions

So I Make Snake Pot Pals, Here's My Spooky Versions

thecreativepotatoe Report

#15

Should I Start Decorating This Weekend On The 21 Of September For Halloween Or Is It Too Early?

Should I Start Decorating This Weekend On The 21 Of September For Halloween Or Is It Too Early?

kyku2010 Report

#16

Halloween Decorations My Mom Made

Halloween Decorations My Mom Made

Undedd9 Report

#17

The Shining Theme

The Shining Theme

Working_Fortune8224 Report

#18

Monster House Decoration

Monster House Decoration

pw_clark Report

#19

My GF Did This Today She's Not Happy With It, I Told Her It Looks Great Please Let Her Know It Looks Great

My GF Did This Today She's Not Happy With It, I Told Her It Looks Great Please Let Her Know It Looks Great

GingerLyfe88 Report

#20

Stained Glass And Cypress, Spooky Bookends I Created!

Stained Glass And Cypress, Spooky Bookends I Created!

EHglazz Report

#21

Halloween Themed No Soliciting Signs

Halloween Themed No Soliciting Signs

BluVelvetArt Report

#22

Here's My Indoor Decorations

Here’s My Indoor Decorations

lilsarabeth09 Report

#23

Kang And Kodos!

Kang And Kodos!

Imaginary-Banana-899 Report

#24

Quite A Few Members Have Asked Me For Night Shots Of My Haunt. Here You Go!

Quite A Few Members Have Asked Me For Night Shots Of My Haunt. Here You Go!

UptonDide Report

#25

First Black Light Set Up

First Black Light Set Up

Hagure1105 Report

#26

My Only Halloween Decor

My Only Halloween Decor

No-Regret9210 Report

#27

Kind Of A Cool Night

Kind Of A Cool Night

Vensetti Report

#28

Carnivorous Plants

Carnivorous Plants

Murky_Remove Report

#29

First Year Decoration

First Year Decoration

playstationjeans Report

#30

My Newest Halloween Prop

My Newest Halloween Prop

Frazzled-dazzled1227 Report

#31

Our DIY Pirates Ship

Our DIY Pirates Ship

Simply_Me_Sab Report

#32

DIY Tall Monster

DIY Tall Monster

moon_rocket_ Report

#33

My Monster House

My Monster House

curiousdragonfly111 Report

#34

My First Halloween Tree

My First Halloween Tree

Dazzling_Cherry9256 Report

#35

Pool Noodle Candles

Pool Noodle Candles

Kristina2pointoh Report

#36

Michael Myers Stained Glass I Made!

Michael Myers Stained Glass I Made!

spookywonton Report

#37

Halloween Decor

Halloween Decor

thebiggreenmonstera Report

#38

Happy Halloween ! 🎃

Happy Halloween ! 🎃

baph0m3txo Report

#39

My Ghosts

My Ghosts

Dazzling_Cherry9256 Report

#40

Beware The Beast!

Beware The Beast!

crunchyduart Report

#41

I Made This Halloween Pumpkin Lamp And Wanted To Share It. I Think It Will Bring A Little Bit Of Spooky Atmosphere

I Made This Halloween Pumpkin Lamp And Wanted To Share It. I Think It Will Bring A Little Bit Of Spooky Atmosphere

Tessa_71 Report

#42

My Halloween Tree

My Halloween Tree

Deep-Jellyfish-4190 Report

#43

🎃pumpkins🎃

🎃pumpkins🎃

caitlynstarr0 Report

#44

Another Finished Diorama For Halloween

Another Finished Diorama For Halloween

naturealwayswins6415 Report

#45

Chicken Wire "Ghost"

Chicken Wire “Ghost”

Tight-Lengthiness667 Report

#46

Finally Done! (Rained For 2 Weeks)

Finally Done! (Rained For 2 Weeks)

KnoWfearproductions Report

#47

My First Skelly 💀

My First Skelly 💀

Wjt83082 Report

#48

I'm Gonna Keep On Dancing At The Pink Bony Club

I’m Gonna Keep On Dancing At The Pink Bony Club

Less_Performance6085 Report

#49

First Real Place That I Was Able To Decorate!!

First Real Place That I Was Able To Decorate!!

Krromans Report

#50

This Year's Entry For The Pumpkin Contest At Work!💯🎃

This Year’s Entry For The Pumpkin Contest At Work!💯🎃

JustForKickflips Report

#51

My Halloween Hand Carved Figurines!

My Halloween Hand Carved Figurines!

GurradoWoodworks Report

#52

New Ghostbusters Decor For 2024

New Ghostbusters Decor For 2024

Smooth-Nobody2604 Report

#53

I Customized This Little Tike House Into A Witch's Hut

I Customized This Little Tike House Into A Witch’s Hut

Amazing-Gage Report

#54

My Grandad Made This Himself For Me When I Was Young!

My Grandad Made This Himself For Me When I Was Young!

KylewRutar Report

#55

Cardboard Coffin

Cardboard Coffin

raspberrysola52814 Report

#56

Bart Simpson As The Raven From Treehouse Of Horror

Bart Simpson As The Raven From Treehouse Of Horror

spinspinsalt Report

#57

First Halloween Decoration At My New Home!

First Halloween Decoration At My New Home!

_HappyMaskSalesman_ Report

#58

Love How He Turned Out! Used An Old Laundry Pod Container For LEGO Frankenstein

Love How He Turned Out! Used An Old Laundry Pod Container For LEGO Frankenstein

rakawkaw90 Report

#59

Beetlejuice Yard Display

Beetlejuice Yard Display

kreagen666 Report

#60

Jack O Lantern Glass!

Jack O Lantern Glass!

spookywonton Report

#61

My Halloween Wreath

My Halloween Wreath

Ill_Quantity_5634 Report

#62

Spooky Window

Spooky Window

Constant_Bet_8295 Report

#63

Painted Pumpkins

Painted Pumpkins

Moxxii13 Report

#64

Super Proud Of My Setup!

Super Proud Of My Setup!

kevinavacado Report

#65

My Neighbors Love Collecting Their Werewolves

My Neighbors Love Collecting Their Werewolves

Ladyhoneyblu Report

#66

Behold… The Great Pumpkin

Behold… The Great Pumpkin

jbench555 Report

#67

Saw This Monster Filled House!!

Saw This Monster Filled House!!

Ladyhoneyblu Report

#68

Just Dressing Up The House

Just Dressing Up The House

MajesticCat83 Report

#69

Giant Paper Mache Pumpkin

Giant Paper Mache Pumpkin

PatricimusPrime32 Report

#70

Little Ghost On A Swing 👻

Little Ghost On A Swing 👻

sunferry Report

#71

I Made This Decorative Bat And Wanted To Share It. I Think It Will Bring A Little Bit Of Spooky Atmosphere

I Made This Decorative Bat And Wanted To Share It. I Think It Will Bring A Little Bit Of Spooky Atmosphere

FriendlyCuteToys Report

#72

Our Home

Our Home

legalbeaver89 Report

#73

Witch Crazy

Witch Crazy

anonymous939393 Report

#74

Dollar Store Pumpkin Stack DIY

Dollar Store Pumpkin Stack DIY

Mrs_Informati0n Report

#75

2023 Halloween Display

2023 Halloween Display

nightmareonpaxsonave Report

#76

Which Pumpkin Is Your Favorite?

Which Pumpkin Is Your Favorite?

Vince09261 Report

#77

Grave Yard On The Hill

Grave Yard On The Hill

RedditSeemsScary Report

#78

My Latest Acrylic Painting 👻🖤👻

My Latest Acrylic Painting 👻🖤👻

Ok_Apple_8454 Report

#79

💀

💀

Miserable_Way6051 Report

#80

Who Else Uses Halloween Decor Year Round? 🦇

Who Else Uses Halloween Decor Year Round? 🦇

goddessvixenrp Report

#81

Spooky Fence

Spooky Fence

Mrs_Informati0n Report

#82

First Halloween In My First House

First Halloween In My First House

Beneficial-Ad3607 Report

#83

Witchy Moon Stained Glass Suncatcher 🎃✨

Witchy Moon Stained Glass Suncatcher 🎃✨

Melodic-Extreme-549 Report

#84

No One Thought I Could Pull It Off!

No One Thought I Could Pull It Off!

knuckledumper Report

#85

A Little Halloween Decor Before The House Gets A Full Spooky Makeover In The Coming Weeks 🎃

A Little Halloween Decor Before The House Gets A Full Spooky Makeover In The Coming Weeks 🎃

physicalproxy Report

