“How Do I Fold This?”: Man Goes Viral After Showing Genuine Confusion About Wife’s Neckless Shirt
Curiosities

“How Do I Fold This?”: Man Goes Viral After Showing Genuine Confusion About Wife’s Neckless Shirt

Men’s clothing is straightforward. So much so that their wives or sisters can wear their shirts, pants, jackets, and hoodies if they want to. Women’s clothing, on the other hand, not so much. 

TikTok user ambiguousmatt (a.k.a Mr. Martinez) found out how complicated womenswear is when he found one of his wife’s neckless shirts. He made a video showing how utterly confused he was, particularly by how difficult it was to fold. 

The post went viral, garnering millions of views after a week since it went up. You’ll find the short clip below and perhaps see why it gained so much attention. 

    Women’s clothes can be confusing for some people

    Image credits: @ambiguousmatt

    A TikTok user went viral after expressing his bewilderment toward his wife’s neckless shirt

    Girl clothes are so weird. Like, I’m folding this right now. This is my wife’s. What is this? Two armholes, no head hole.

    It’s just, it’s just, like a straight up…

    What are you supposed to do with this? There’s the tags. You can see the tags. Well, there’s two armholes…

    Like, why do you guys just make weird clothes? How am I supposed to fold this? Right? All right, here’s your neck-less, shirt.

    Image credits: @ambiguousmatt

    Image credits: @ambiguousmatt

    Watch the entire video below

    @ambiguousmatt Here’s your neck-less shirt #girlclothes #howdoifoldthis ♬ original sound – Mr. Martinez

    Even women have their fair share of struggles when it comes to their clothing

    Image credits: Bright-Difference878

    Ambiguousmatt and many other men aren’t the only ones befuddled by female fashion. Women share the same level of confusion, most of it because of sizing. 

    According to fashion expert and True Fit co-founder Jessica Murphy, standard sizing existed decades ago, and a medium, for example, was the same across the board. However, brands decided to develop their own sizing systems, creating confusion among consumers. 

    In an interview with TODAY, Murphy also explained that the evolution of women’s clothes sizes happened because brands thought they were adapting to the consumer’s needs. 

    “If you have a brand catering to a 60-year-old customer, their size medium is going to be representative of their demographic,” she said. 

    However, it’s not just clothes sizes that are changing. According to Oklahoma State University Design and Merchandising Professor Lynn Boorady, women’s bodies are evolving, too. 

    “I think (vanity sizing is) done because the women are getting bigger, and we’re just addressing that,” Boorady said in an interview with Vox.  

    But outside of the size confusion, some articles of clothing – like the neckless shirt featured in the video – are just downright peculiar. For artist and fashion innovator Jordan Roth, dressing “weirdly” is a form of self-expression. 

    “I think of clothes as both inside-out and outside-in,” Roth told The Zoe Report. “They are a way of expressing outwardly what I feel on any given day inwardly, but also a way of reminding and igniting my inner self.” 

    For subject matter experts like journalist Faran Krentcil, making a unique (bordering on odd) fashion statement encourages online engagement. This can become a lucrative venture for those aspiring to work in the fashion industry. 

    As for Mr. Martinez, his genuine confusion did earn him millions of views, which also likely earned him a hefty sum of money. 

    Some commenters identified the piece of clothing as a “shrug vest,” and a handful were equally confused

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I'm also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I'm not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I'm not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    glenncuneo avatar
    Glenn Cuneo
    Glenn Cuneo
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago

    I don't trust anyone who actually uses the following words: "Whilst" "bewildered" "Befuddled" and "angst".

