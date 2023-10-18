“Either Prices Need To Go Down Or My Pay Needs To Go Up”: Man Rejects Idea Of Budgeting, Goes Viral
We cannot deny that it’s hard to live in today’s economy. Everything, even necessities, usually cost a fortune. And just as it is hard to live in such an economy, it is hard not to complain about it.
Last month TikTok user @uzoiswho did not resist this urge. They posted a short video on their account, which accumulated over 1M views. In this video, they ranted about how everything costs too much now.
Last month, a TikTok user expressed something we all have been thinking about – everything costs way too much – and went viral
“I do not need to budget. Prices either need to go down or my pay needs to go up.”
I think I’m someone who’s fairly reasonable with my spending. I pay my bills, I take care of my needs first and foremost, I take care of my wants within a reasonable parameter. I don’t spend exorbitant amounts of money to the point where I need to track down how much I’m spending because money’s just flying out of my ears.
“Things just cost too much! So again, either prices need to go down, or my pay needs to go up.”
Watch the viral video below
You probably already know what a budget, which was mentioned in the video, is. If not, don’t worry, Bored Panda has you covered!
A budget is an estimation of income and expenses over a specified period of time. To put it in simpler terms, it is an estimate of how much money a person will make and spend over a certain period of time. Usually, budgets are used to manage monthly expenses, prepare for unpredictable events or even to afford costly items without going into debt.
Now, let’s give the voice to an expert in finance, Lucy, instead of trying to explain the complexity of budgeting ourselves. Make sure to check out her website!
Lucy stated that in her opinion, the term budgeting has kind of lost its meaning. Being on a budget is not equivalent to being on a diet. According to her, being on a budget is a short-term decision to mitigate overspending or lack of income. “Like overeating at Christmas, you tend to eat less in January, right? Essentially, budgeting is deciding what you want to do with your money and doing it. “You don’t have to track every penny or do anything complicated but you do need to be on top of it – after all, you spent all that effort earning it, why not make it do great things for you?”
And while budgeting can be useful, she believes that “making better lifestyle choices in the long term is better for our wellbeing. Same with how we manage our finances.” She added, “When we can’t control the actual economy, the only control we do have is our home economy.”
When asked why people tend to be scared of budgeting, Lucy said that they simply don’t want to get close to their money. “Using food again as an analogy, most of us eat too much. If we managed our food portions & nutrition with more attention to detail, we’d have much better health. Same principle with our money. It feels daunting, it feels like it’s too much of a hassle, that it will take too long to set up & manage, it’s complicated, it’s boring.” She added that not being good at math is not an excuse either. She compared it to cooking – you might not be good at first, but you learn. After all, it’s a life skill.
Lucy stated that no matter how much you earn, you must manage it. “People are scared of looking too deeply at their debts & bank accounts because they know they won’t like what they see. It’s much more fun to spend money until there’s none left.”
Talking about the high costs of various goods and services, Lucy stated that it is influenced by many factors. “The economy grows and shrinks on repeat. Wars broke out, oil prices and so many things hit different elements of our lives from fuel to food production. When it hits hard like it has now, we can’t have our wages going up exponentially because that is unsustainable – the economy will stabilize like it always does but it takes a lot of effort & some short-term pain.”
Lastly, we talked with Lucy about strategies to mitigate the impact of high costs. She stated that the best strategy is living to your means. “When your income has shrunk in real terms against how much things cost, we can’t buy as many things. It’s a fact of life that our families over many generations knew only too well, you have to sometimes go without. Once this recovers & everyone can afford nice things again, I hope that we all remember this will happen in another several years so don’t go nuts with the credit cards! Create some savings!”
Lucy ended the interview by saying “We all have a right to be exhausted, angry, upset & frustrated and the prices do need to come down on things we need. They will.”
Coming back to the TikTok video, people online wholeheartedly agreed with the video creator. A lot of them shared examples of things costing way too much. And most of these things were basic goods such as cereal or T-shirts. And everyone expressed the idea that they don’t want to run themselves down just to afford necessities.
Netizens agreed with the video creator and shared that they don’t want an overly fancy life, they just want to have fun
For those of you buying fancy Starbucks drinks multiple times EVERY week, you need to budget if you can't afford your rent but you're buying that. I like buying those drinks, but there are an every great ONCE IN A WHILE treat. I have to budget because prices aren't GOING to go down any time soon and I'd rather live in my house than get coffee out.
Astonishing that there are so many people who simply cannot accept that they have to live within their means. Inflation is normal, it's just this generation who've grown up without it and can't cope. I might sound like some old fart, but honestly "kids these days, they don't know their born", "we 'ad it rough", etc. etc.
Your post infers that there was a period of no inflation. From my quick research, which could be wrong, that period lasted exactly one year (2007), but otherwise it's been around 2.5 to 3% per year for decades until we really got hit hard the past few years. The problem is that wages have not risen at the same level as inflation, so purchasing power has continued to decrease. When adjusted for inflation, the 2023 federal minimum wage in the United States is around 40 percent lower than the minimum wage in 1970.
You are also apparently coming at this as someone who always made a good enough wage to support themselves and allow for a couple extras as well. I’m 62, and yes, we had fewer bills and our wages went further when we were young and starting out, so we were OK. But that’s not how it is now. We’re now living in the 42nd year after Reagan’s Trickle Down Economics—-or Voodoo Economics, as it was more accurately referred to at the beginning—-was put in place, and the rich got massive tax breaks by pushing their tax burden onto the middle class as well as raising CEO salaries and compensation sky high while cutting out mandatory cost of living raises and only maybe giving 10 cent “merit” raises to workers—-and THEY made sure THEY get to be the only ones who get to decide whether the person who is loyal and has worked themselves to the bone for the company deserves a merit raise, of course. The result is that inflation has risen by leaps and bounds while salaries have been virtually stagnant. Add to that the artificial inflation brought on by price gouging, or to call it what it actually is, the greed of those who already have more than enough—-and who are constantly given even more tax breaks—-trying to steal even more from those who have hardly anything and are struggling to even keep that little. 42 years later, there is NO middle class to speak of, just a gap between the haves and have-nots that keeps getting wider. All that is a prime recipe for rebellion. Things will be coming to a head, and it won’t be pretty for those at the top who are responsible for it. It can be avoided, though, if we come together and work to reverse bad legislation, reverse tax cuts for the rich so they will finally pay their damned fair share of taxes, increase union membership so the “little guy” actually has a collective chance to break the “big guys” for a change. We need to right all the wrongs that have been done to us, little by little, sneakily at first and more recently, proudly out in the open and bragged about. It’ll take a few years for the full effect to be felt, but repairing the damage can be done.
*implies, not infers. Kids these days don't know grammar either, it seems...
I want a personal chef! /s 😂
