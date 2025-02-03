“I Feel Weird”: Woman Attends Wedding Ceremony And Reception But Is Excluded From Dinner
Weddings take a lot of shapes and forms, but the main thing is that they bring people together. Or at least, they’re supposed to.
Last week, Reddit user FreekDeDeek shared an awkward experience from a friend’s wedding, where she was invited to both the ceremony and late-night reception but was excluded from the dinner in between.
While she initially brushed it off, the realization that other mutual friends were included left her feeling sidelined. As she sat alone in the cold with a sandwich, she couldn’t shake the nagging question—was she truly welcome, or had she missed a silent message?
This woman went to see her old friend get married, but she wasn't entirely sure if the couple want her to be there
Image credits: Curated Lifestyle/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
So she told her story online, hoping others would help her make sense of it
Image credits: Gardie Design & Social Media Marketing/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: FreekDeDeek
As people reacted to the story, its author answered their biggest questions
And the opinions were quite mixed
Some also shared their own similar experiences
I married a Dutchman and this is extremely common. Dinner is often reserved only for very close friends and family. The Dutch don't do a bridal party but that would be the equivalent of the dinner guests. Basically if the OP was not part of what we would call the bridal party it would be unusual for her to be invited to the dinner. I've been to about 10 Dutch weddings over the last 15 years (my husband and I were the first in his friend group to get married). Some weddings we have been part of the 'bridal party' group for dinner, and some we have been invited to just the reception. OP sounds young so perhaps other weddings she has been to she was family, rather than friends. She also talks about not liking the groom. I suspect her feelings about him are more obvious than she thinks.
I'm Dutch and I think this is rude, unfriendly, unwelcoming. I hate this but it's indeed very common. When I married we couldn't afford a big dinner for everyone, so we invited everyone for soup, sandwiches and bites. No way we would send our guests away without food.
I learned about this when I got an invitation to a wedding in the Netherlands. That invitation was worded so strange that I confirmed with the bride. She then told me I was invited to the ceremony and the afterparty, but not to the dinner. 😳 I politely declined, I'm NOT flying cross Europe to a wedding where I have to find my own food in a foreign country no less 😅. Anyways I'll say we have a similar setup in Switzerland which is a bit better for the guests (in my opinion): you either get an invite for the wedding apéro or for the whole wedding. So after the wedding there usually is a nice apéro with cold cuts and small baked bits and such to tide the wedding guests over the day. The dinner guest and apéro guests splitt ways after this. It is however very rude to expect someone who travelled a long way to "only" come to the apéro.Load More Replies...
People saying this is normal in the UK. No it's not. It's normal to day all day guests such as immediate family and close friends and evening guests who just come to the party and buffet, but generally if you invite someone to the ceremony i.e all day then they are invited to the meal afterwards. I'm British and I've never been invited to a wedding ceremony and then expected to leave and come back again in the evening.
