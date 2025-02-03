ADVERTISEMENT

Weddings take a lot of shapes and forms, but the main thing is that they bring people together. Or at least, they’re supposed to.

Last week, Reddit user FreekDeDeek shared an awkward experience from a friend’s wedding, where she was invited to both the ceremony and late-night reception but was excluded from the dinner in between.

While she initially brushed it off, the realization that other mutual friends were included left her feeling sidelined. As she sat alone in the cold with a sandwich, she couldn’t shake the nagging question—was she truly welcome, or had she missed a silent message?

This woman went to see her old friend get married, but she wasn’t entirely sure if the couple want her to be there

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

So she told her story online, hoping others would help her make sense of it

Image credits: Gardie Design & Social Media Marketing/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: FreekDeDeek

As people reacted to the story, its author answered their biggest questions

And the opinions were quite mixed

Some also shared their own similar experiences