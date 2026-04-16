Wedding guests on Reddit have recently been discussing the most cringeworthy things they’ve ever seen brides and grooms do. From turning intimate moments into spectacles to forcing eye contact with everyone in attendance, these couples should have run their ideas past someone else before solidifying them. Enjoy reading through this list that will likely give you second-hand embarrassment, and be sure to upvote the situations that you wish you could have seen in person!

A wedding is intended to be a beautiful event that the bride and groom will remember for the rest of their lives. And if they manage to host a wonderful celebration, even the guests might look back on the day fondly for years to come. So it’s important for the bride and groom to consider how their loved ones will react to their wedding’s agenda. Otherwise, it might be remembered for all the wrong reasons…

#1 Make a big book of all their love letters for other people to read.



Not only was the thought of reading all this private stuff just embarrassing, but the dude was married to someone else at the time.

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#2 Didn’t experience this personally, but sharing a story from a friend. Instead of a reception line, the couple announced before walking back down the aisle that they would like to, “thank everyone with their eyes.” And then they stood in front of the audience and made deliberate, silent eye contact with each person in attendance, one-by-one.

#3 I went to a wedding a few years ago and the groom walked in and up the isle like a boxer, with gloves, silk house coat thing to loud music, hopping up the isle throwing fake punches..... Gets to the alter and his groomsmen take off the house coat, pretend to rub ice on his face etc. Then his music stopped and all the bridesmaids walked in followed by the bride. It was.... awful....

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For the most part, brides and grooms are told that they can do whatever they want with their wedding day. After all, it is the one day (possibly in their entire life) when they’ll be surrounded by loved ones who have come only to celebrate them. Plus, the average cost of a wedding nowadays is over $34,000. So if you’re spending that much on a single day, it better be perfect. When it comes to bold choices brides and grooms can make to ensure their special day is unique, choosing the right venue is a big one. If they want to have a destination wedding, that’s always going to be unforgettable. But you don’t have to travel far to make a creative choice. National parks are often an affordable option, as well as your own backyard or the backyard of a loved one. Museums and gardens usually don’t cost too much either, and they can offer stunning backdrops.

#4 Stopping the ceremony multiple times to “get the perfect shot” for social media.

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#5 My cousin is deeply religious, Baptist. She got married when she was 19. In the middle of the service the reverend stopped and addressed the guests saying “the couple wants everyone to know how proud they are that they’ve never kissed, that all their dates were chaperoned and they’ve never even held hands because their chaperones would sit in between them.” Then the couple turned to the guests and just sort of stared at us, like expecting us to clap or something? We just sat there quietly for a minute and then eventually the reverend just went on with the ceremony. It was incredibly awkward and weird. .

#6 They poured colored sand in wavy layers into a vase and carefully sealed it, only for the groom to shake it up, leaving the colorful layers now a muddy color. The bride was SO upset.

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Couples who aren't interested in sticking to tradition might also want to give their wedding a unique theme. This can be anything from the bride and groom’s favorite movie to an all-white color scheme. Some even opt for a Disney-themed reception or a Las Vegas-inspired wedding, complete with an Elvis impersonator. Regardless of what the couple decides, they must remember that there will be guests in attendance. So anything that will be a burden on loved ones or make them uncomfortable probably isn’t a great idea.

#7 My college boyfriend was in the wedding party of a very Christian couple, so I went as a +1. They were very much people who wanted to “wait til marriage”. Their first dance was set to a very slow, overly earnest song about how close they now were to being able to have intimacy. It was weird.

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#8 Open all their wedding presents at the reception in front of all the guests, and identifying who brought which gift when they thanked them.

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#9 I dj'd weddings for a number of years and one time the bride said I did a great job, and was "looking forward to booking me for her next wedding".



I started laughing as I assumed it was a joke, but she was straight-faced AF and I got a little stunned.. and was like wait, are you serious? And she said yeah, she's a "realist" and understands that the chances of this marriage lasting are not very high.



I then realized she was a bombshell, and the dude was average looking but way older, and clearly very rich so maybe it was like a gold digger situation ting. Get married, get half the money and run?

Even though a wedding is all about celebrating love, there might be some moments that annoy guests. According to Brides.com, one of the biggest pet peeves guests have is when the ceremony doesn’t start on time. It also drives them crazy when the wedding invitation doesn’t specify the dress code, leaving everyone in the dark. And if the dinner menu leaves guests hungry or dissatisfied with the flavors, they won't be interested in partying all night long. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 I only saw photos, but the entire wedding party was on horseback. The friend who'd attended told me that most of bridesmaids & groomsmen didn't know how to ride. Yet the wedding couple had planned out what amounted to choreography. Even "You go here and you go there" is complicated on a huge animal you don't know how to control.



Everything took way longer than it was supposed to, because the wranglers had to keep coming out to lead the horses. The bride had still insisted that the bridesmaids carry bouquets, so they couldn't use the reins correctly. And of course every horse took a poos about every 5 minutes.



The pics really looked weird, because the wedding party was in typical wedding finery, but on horses. Everything looked really out of place.

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#11 At my brother's wedding they had trained an owl to bring the ring from the back of the room, to land on the best man's arm, so he could present the ring or whatever the technical term is.



Instead, the owl panicked, flew in a circle, pooped on my dad and then flew into the rafters, a ladder and a broomstick were required to retrieve the ring. Not so much 'the couple' but they had planned this elaborate romantic gesture and it backfired in the funniest way possible.

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#12 My cousin’s daughter got married in a park—rushed wedding for eager teens. (Gotta be married before having intimacy!)



The bride comes down the aisle chomping on a wad of bubble gum. The wedding commences, and when the pastor said, “You may now kiss the bride,” the groom bent down and latched his mouth onto the lower half of her face. It looks like he was trying to swallow her down like a python.



They disengaged, and a string of saliva pulled as they moved apart before breaking. They turned to face the audience, except now he was the one chomping on the pink gum.

Are these stories of cringey brides and grooms leaving you shocked, pandas? Keep upvoting the stories that you find particularly amusing, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve ever attended a wedding where the happy couple made some questionable decisions. Then, if you’re looking for another Bored Panda article sharing similar stories, we recommend reading this one next! ADVERTISEMENT

#13 The bride tried to sing a slow song to "serenade" the guests and create an emotionally charged environment, emphasis on the word tried, she at least succeeded in creating an emotionally charged environment as every other person was just hiding their face dying of laughter.

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#14 After posing for pictures of them cutting the cake, the groom just dug into the cake with both hands and rubbed it into the bride's hair, her face, down her neck and finished by wiping his hands on the bodice of her dress. She was stunned and just stood there. He meanwhile just laughed his head off. They're still married after 25 years with 3 kids. Go figure . . .

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#15 The brides entire family airing her out. Her entire family gave speeches about how shocked they were that she found someone to marry.



Edit: I also felt bad for her at the time but yeah it turned out she does suck really bad.

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#16 Get into a fight between the wedding and reception and throw their rings at each other.

#17 The bride to be had a portrait painted of just her to be displayed at the reception. Think paintings from the 1800s. She also made everyone wait 60 mins in the heat of August in southern Virginia while she finished and got ready. This was her 3rd attempt at getting ready. She had left 2 other men at tge alter.

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#18 The bride and groom disappeared after the first dance and reappeared wearing full on mascot style Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse outfits. And wore them for the rest of the reception. They played the hot dog song on repeat. It was a childfree wedding and both of the couple were/are childfree.

#19 There was nothing to drink except alcohol… it was on the beach and not everyone was over 21.



Also the food (pizza) had sat out cold for hours because the bride kept pushing her own wedding back because of poor planning, and we also didn’t get any napkins for said pizza.

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#20 My 5 year lead hand carpenter and his wife had their small scale wedding in their living room, in full camouflage, in an airsoft cos play themed wedding. Photos were of them holding their plastic weapons in various poses.



I felt bad when I heard they had no plans for a honeymoon of any sort, so I got them a hotel room for the night and a gift certificate for dinner out. They had two young boys and a mortgage so I stepped up a bit. Us carpenters don't make a lot of money so it wasn't like I could offer more than that. Still, it was odd watching all that transpire.

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#21 Bride and groom way drunk and Making out going at it hard and heavy many times on the dance floor to the point it was like everyone was like just leave and go start your honeymoon.

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#22 Asked for cash only as gifts and then at the family breakfast the next morning counted all the cash in front of everyone.

#23 The pastor gave a speech about how the groom now owns the bride and has to take care of stuff he owns, just like his car.



Then, per 'family tradition', he put her in a wheelbarrow and wheeled her out of the ceremony.



It was painful to watch then. I don't see them much these days, but when I do, it's still painful to watch.

#24 He cupped her bum cheek in his hand at the altar and kept it there for the entirety of the ceremony.

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#25 Made everyone sit outside in the rain for their ceremony when there was an inside option. It was full on raining.

#26 Kiss at the altar like they were making out in the back seat of a car.

#27 Groom got caught making out with the male caterer. Bride's family went ballistic and tried to beat up the Groom. Cops were called, lots of arrests. Marriage lasted 3 hours (technically it was never formalized because the marriage certificate wasn't filed.) But hey, at least there was cake!

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#28 The garter thing. He was being very weird about it and she was trying to be modest for her grandma. Such a gross tradition that I'm happy to see dwindling away.

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#29 I was just at a wedding where the groom’s oldest friend was the wedding officiant. In an effort to be funny, during his opening remarks he made an off hand joke about the Epstein files. Dude. This thing is being filmed and is forever gonna be tarnished with that dumb joke.

#30 At my cousin's wedding, the bride and groom gave a little speech after the rest about their first date. Cute, totally normal. Except their first date was when she was underage (which he made multiple jokes about) and he snuck her into some kind of festival where they were giving out those little single shot bottles of alcohol. The groom ended the speech by, very sincerely, revealing a mini bottle of Fireball from his jacket and saying "and this is that bottle that I was given on our first date, I held onto it all these years, and now I would be honoured to drink it with you" and they unironically did an arms intertwined shot of fireball.



It was not the weirdest speech of the night believe it or not.

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#31 Went to a Halloween Covid wedding. The groom was a fat very out of shape 40 year old man in a skintight Deadpool suit. It was extremely unflattering and showed his rolls and his junk. At one point he started pole dancing. Like like full on pole dancing, groping the air and the pole, spinning around it, twerking. Etc.

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#32 It wasn't cringe, but I thought it was pretty bad luck to walk down the aisle to Fleetwood Mac followed by the Red Wedding music from Game of Thrones 😬.

#33 Saw a bridezilla force the groom’s divorced parents who did not like each other to sit together in the front while their poor current spouses had to find seats in the back with the other guests. Total red flag. This young lady only got worse as the years went by.

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#34 The bride fake cried like a real obvious fake cry during vows. I had secondhand embarrassment.

#35 I just remember that clip of the groom jumping into the reception room and bang his head so freakin hard on the entrance ceiling and try to play it off like he wasn’t in the worst pain of his life.

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#36 That tradition where the guy who catches the garter has to put it on the girl who caught the bouquet, except at this wedding the garter guy was this creepy 40something dude while the bouquet girl was like 10 years old.

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#37 Bride and groom stood in the church and publicly denounced all previous intimate acts with other partners including graphic detail.it was like they were trying to out do each other.

#38 Wasnt the couple but the preacher. It was the bride's father and he married the couple. Which in general sounded like a sweet gesture. But He used the entire ceremony to talk about how the wife's (his daughter) only purpose in life was to submit/please her husband and have babies. Im not religious so the whole dad telling his daughter her only value is how happy she makes her husband and making babies was awkward to me.

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#39 Having vows not only to each other, but to their dog, and THEN letting the dog wander off through the park towards traffic during the rest of the ceremony to nearly get hit by a car (someone ran to intercept). Little bit of whiplash hearing "I'll love you forever, Spot, and you can have all the walks you want" and then letting him walk off to go be his best pancake self.

#40 The groom gave a heartfelt vows, the bride made Disney puns and at the end, reached into her dress and blew glitter from her palm towards the guests...

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#41 Worked a wedding where the bride requested to do open bar for those who brought a card with cash or gift.



Obviously we had no idea how to keep track of that as bar staff. So they did open bar for 2 hours, then a cash bar. Which led to her family trying to pourwine in water bottles under the tables to “save” for later & two family members threw up during dinner from being so intoxicated.



One was so intoxicated he couldn’t walk, so we had two other family members hold him up in the elevator to get him out. He threw up in the elevator. Then her maid of honor “hid” the card box because apparently a sketchy cousin was eye balling it. When the bride couldn’t find the card box she accused our staff of taking it. When they “found” the card box the bride took it to the bathroom and started opening the cards.



Then the bride apparently called out specific guests on how much money was in the cards. Bride and maid of honor got into some altercation. Brides family was beyond trashy and the grooms family was appalled. We dubbed it the pink napkin party and no wedding I worked was as bad as that one.

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#42 Church wedding where they handed the donation basket around during the ceremony. Like it is what is in normal service, but they hired and paid for the church so I felt it was really cringe to do that.

#43 Wife a hour late because she had to be talked out of Limo. Then she sang the GREATEST LOVE OF ALL. To him. We all knew he was banging 2/3 girls for the last month. They split up in less than 4 months.

#44 Groom made his bride do a full choreographed TikTok dance right after saying “I do.” Zero romance, maximum cringe. Still married though somehow.

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#45 I watched the bride and groom smash cake in each other's faces. I hate that tradition, it's trashy.

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#46 Their reception started two hours late in July in the Bronx with no air conditioning. They did their version of the garter toss which had the best man put the garter on the 9 months pregnant matron of honor (both married, not to each other). Both were visibly sweating, as was everyone else in the event hall, and most of the guests were looking at their phones to avoid watching. After 4 hours they brought one singular fan in to the hall.

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#47 I don’t know if this is cringe as much as it was disgusting, but I remember this couple, (This was back in the 90s probably a year before I got married), and the couple had opera type music in the background, and they kept feeding each other everything, like literally everything off their plate, and then, if something dripped, or it was messy, she would either lick his fingers or he would wipe her mouth, ..🤮honestly, I don’t know why anybody would ever think that was appropriate or cute. It’s not.

#48 The bride and her bridesmaids made up a rap and started rapping for like 20min. I wanted to crawl out of my suit. So I guess it wasn’t the “couple” per say.

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#49 I went as a +1. The couple was really religious, and the reception had no alcohol OR food. Not even appetizers. There was only koolaid and water to drink, and the couple showed up to their own reception with slurpees and snacks from 7-11 while the rest of us starved. Oh, and they didn't allow dancing, and in order for them to kiss, you had to go up and say a bible verse.



I NOPED the outta there pretty fast.

#50 THEY WORE MICKEY MOUSE EARS.



The chick was a full 30 year old adult Disney obsessed freak. Like OBSESSED. The man was not. He had no backbone when it came to his wife. She spent I think over 100k of money they didn’t have for a Disney themed wedding. In New Zealand. There’s no Disney anything here.



Anyway you could see he hated it, and was embarrassed, she was thrilled. He kept taking them off all night and she’d get upset and make him put it back on.



It was a train wreck of an event.



They’re divorced now, 2 years to get divorced and that was 6ish years ago. They have to co-parent and they are the most toxic people ever. It was a horrible divorce and a horrible coparenting situation. Their kids are so messed up already.

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#51 I missed the wedding itself, but they rode up the beach on white horses, and everything was conspicuously expensive.



That is not the cringe.



Right after the wedding, she took the groom aside and said, "So, this is a sham marriage, and we are never having s*x. I have been banging my boyfriend of about a decade this whole time, and I am going to keep doing that. My parents would never approve of him, but you are more presentable. If you agree to persist as my beard, my family will cover your food, housing, and doctoral degree. Otherwise, you will lose everything."



He opted to divorce her, which was financially ruinous and socially dreadful, but he has been married to a lovely woman for over a decade now.

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#52 I attended a surprise wedding. As in, the groom didn't know he was getting married that day. He was told it was some kind of party and his fiancé would meet him there.



He walked in and we all had to shout "surprise! You're getting married!" Then he was ushered to a back room to put on the suit she had for him and 10 minutes later the ceremony started. Luckily, it worked out but... Can you imagine what would happen if it hadn't? If I remember right, a large portion of the guests also didn't know so they were walking around absolutely flabbergasted when they found out.

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#53 It was a gay wedding, and both grooms made speeches that were riddled with inside jokes that only their very very close friend group and family understood. All the other speeches also constantly referenced these jokes and stories. Nobody explained. These references were literally the entire speech for every single person who gave one (about ten people).



As someone who had only met the grooms once (I was my ex’s +1, and he knew them in college but even he hadn’t talked to them in a decade), we were very confused and felt super left out. They also only went to talk to the tables of their in-group (maybe 3-4 tables). Never said thank you or even hello to anyone else at all the other tables (about 10 tables).



Why have a giant wedding if you’re only going to pay attention to your in-group? It felt tacky, like we were only invited so they’d get more gifts.

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#54 Allow a man to propose to his gf..... it's me, I'm the girlfriend who was proposed to. Tacky af.....

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#55 I hate the dollar dance. Hello I have a couple of hundred in the envelope already. Now I have to give money to dance for 30 seconds with the bride too? Trashy.

#56 Years ago I was working a wedding. The bride had this huge picture of herself on the wall. Every table had a picture of just her.

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#57 Groom fist fought his best man /brother in the parking lot because he got cut off at the start of the reception for being too drunk. His brother was trying to stop him from driving drunk. The groom ran on away on foot and left his bride alone for her entire reception and she stayed with him.

#58 Had the ring bearers, who were in their late teens, come out as hobbits. It was not a themed wedding and was in a big church, so it was very odd. But that was nowhere near the worst part. The groom, who is a decent musician, sang and played the piano while the bride was walking down the aisle. The angle of the piano wasn't facing down the aisle so he couldn't see her well. I'm all for people breaking some traditions at weddings, but the bride walking down the aisle seems like it should very much be her moment.

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#59 My wife's cousin had a wedding in which there was a weird combination of hyper fundamentalist evangelical Christian stuff like this creepy almost pervy foot washing episode, coupled with their decision to ignore the usual tradition of clinking glasses = kissing and instead every time there was an instance of the clinking glasses they did deadlifts.



I cannot stress enough how strange a wedding this was...

#60 Getting drunk and puking on the wedding cake.

#61 Groom caught Bride's veil on fire trying to light the unity candle!

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#62 Parents of the groom talked about their son’s indecent exposure arrest…..the whole room was cringing (the arrest was stupid and charges were dropped - drunk peeing in an alley).



Groom is a wonderful person. His parents.

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#63 My uncle stuck his entire head/upper body up his new wife’s dress to get the garter with his teeth, in front of everyone including his own child from a previous marriage.

#64 The couple was heavily evangelical and saved their first kiss for the wedding. Groom wore a vampire cape.



Officiant: You may now kiss the bride



Groom: Nobody look!!



Groom: *lifts up cape to cover both of their faces during the kiss*



The bride’s face was bright red when the cape came down. Just so hard to watch. They have a baby now so they must have figured it out.

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#65 The bride flashing her hairless kitty to everyone yelling here's what he's getting tonite!

#66 Got absolutely wasted during their reception, go out to a bar afterwards, and roll around on the dance floor in their gown and tux because they couldn't stand anymore. They ended up being carried to a car and driven to their hotel, and missed their honeymoon flight the next day.

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#67 It was Up themed. And as if that weren’t enough, instead of lighting a candle (cheesy enough already), they built something together out of Legos during the ceremony. The groom was also like, 17 (?) years older than the 19 or 20 year old bride. And I believe the venue was an old sanatorium.

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#68 Oh I got this. Instead of kissing when we clinked glasses, they would stick out their tongues and wiggle the ends of them while touching the tips to one another. Every. Single. Kiss. Except for the first kiss at the wedding.

#69 Coming in on a helicopter while guests drank drinks poured from the his/her busts made of ice. Tacky-topia. She also forced her sisters to wear dresses that didn't fit, (one sister too big one sister too small). I guess she made her folks take a mortgage out to afford it.

#70 Same wedding. The bride insisted that when she began walking down the aisle that no one stand or turn to look at her until she reached the altar. Supposedly it was so that it could be a moment solely for her and the groom. Except…we are all right there.



Then at the start of the reception we were informed that the first dance would just be her. Alone. She performed a modern interpretative dance describing her love and relationship with the groom. So, we all had to watch her do this for like 4 minutes.

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#71 Treating the waitstaff like background actors in their 'movie ' watching a couple spend thousands on aesthetics but treat the servers like invisible props is the ultimate mask off moment. your wedding doesnt give you a one-day pass to lose your humanity.

#72 All of those videos where a guy writes HELP ME on the bottom of his shoes so everyone sees it when he kneels for the blessing. Or any other time men “joke” about not really wanting to get married. Eff that.

#73 He put her over his lap and spanked her as part of the vow exchange.

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#74 Put on a gas mask then went way up there to get the garter .

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