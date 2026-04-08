ADVERTISEMENT

On the Internet, there's no bigger sin than being cringey. At the same time, it's what drives insane levels of engagement. Remember the infamous Star Wars kid? Yeah, that video has 38 million views. And who didn't love to hate the 2018 YouTube Rewind? At one point, it was the most-disliked video on the platform of all time.

Truly, the Internet loves nothing more than some good old-fashioned cringe, and Bored Panda is here to deliver. We went online to find the most embarrassing humblebrags, lies, and attention-seeking posts that gave people second-hand embarrassment. Proceed only if you're ready to experience new levels of cringe.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Please I Just Wanna Get The Group Project Done

Text message conversation showing a cringeworthy moment where personal and work topics get awkwardly mixed.

reddit.com Report

17points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Very Pretty Girl Btw

    Text message exchange showing awkward conversation that might remind you of cringed moments in funny photo collection.

    Quantum3000 Report

    16points
    POST
    #3

    That's A Yikes From Me

    Screenshot of social media posts showing Walmart employee attitude complaints and starting a new job at Walmart.

    reddit.com Report

    15points
    POST

    Is there anything that isn't cringe nowadays? It seems that folks might gang up on you for liking a book, a sports team, or a band they deem "cringe." Something cuts deep inside your soul when you read a comment like "Imagine being a fan of X in the big 2026" followed by the wilted flower emoji.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    How do we decide what's cringey and what's cool? Sometimes, it seems that the fear of appearing cringe stops people from enjoying their lives with as much whimsy as they can. The younger generations are particularly worried, as 56% of Gen Z feel anxious about rejection during Hinge dates. Their biggest worry? Doing something their date will think is cringy or embarrassing.
    #4

    People Actually Do That?

    Screenshot of a cringe-worthy gym conversation text post highlighting awkward social interactions and cringe moments.

    dobbyisafreepup Report

    15points
    POST
    #5

    If Only There Were A Way To Prevent This From Happening

    Hand wearing a blue glove with an engagement ring stuck on the glove, illustrating a cringeworthy moment.

    rumsoakedham Report

    15points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Anyone who's not stupid (or trying to show off) would just take it off. 🙄

    4
    4points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Woman Got Called Out In A Facebook Group For Humblebragging About Paying For Someone’s Burger And Fries

    Screenshot of a social media post about paying for lunch, highlighting cringe-worthy online interactions and reactions.

    QuirkyWafer4 Report

    14points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    In her piece for Mother Jones titled "One Nation, Under Cringe," writer Steffi Cao observed that the current generation's lexicon revolves around words used to describe embarrassing behaviors and shame people for them. "Where 'cool' or 'dope' served earlier generations, cringe, mid, sus, glazed, and ick serve us now," she writes.

    Indeed, Gen Z and Gen Alpha might be the generations so preoccupied with not being cringe that they're missing out on the best parts of life. Online, more and more people are calling out those who participate in and cultivate "cringe culture."

    For example, one Redditor recently argued that "the concept of cringe culture completely ruined creativity and self-expression." Under the "cringe culture" tag on TikTok, you can find others talking about how cringe culture is making everything boring and is fueling the rise of anti-intellectualism.
    #7

    Manliest Sip Of All Time

    Post humorously describing the embarrassment felt by a man ordering a complicated Starbucks drink, capturing cringe moments.

    hamfoh Report

    14points
    POST
    nathanjlewis avatar
    Fungus John
    Fungus John
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    you go to starbucks? I sit in the gutter outside starbucks, drinking swill like a real man.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #8

    Who Would Dare After That

    Hole punched through drywall in anger, illustrating a cringe-worthy moment of frustration and impulse.

    barsby456 Report

    13points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Please Zuck, He’s Angry

    Facebook post complaining about the maximum friends limit, illustrating relatable cringe-worthy moments from real social media.

    cocometcleo Report

    13points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    You might think that this is a problem only for the chronically online. However, experts are noticing that the repercussions of "cringe culture" are severely impacting today's youth. In an interview for Australia's ABC News, bestselling author and NYU professor of Creative Writing Ocean Vuong talked about how young people are afraid to try being poets and writers because it's perceived as cringe.

    "There is a kind of surveillance culture around social media," he said. "This 'cringe culture' is 'I don't want to be perceived as trying and having an effortful attempt at my dreams.'" As a teacher, Vuong finds this horrifying: "They are absolutely scared of judgment. And so, in fact, they perform cynicism because cynicism can be misread, as it often is, as intelligence."
    #10

    Text From A Former Co-Worker I Haven’t Talked To Since 2019

    Text message explaining a social media break to focus on projects and spend time with a family member before college.

    sybil1037 Report

    13points
    POST
    cherylpersaud518 avatar
    Lily bloom
    Lily bloom
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Who dis? New phone." seems like a appropriate time to use that, right?

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Yes, I’m Sure Girls Were Judging You For Eating A Sandwich

    Social media post addressing judgment while eating, highlighting confidence and metabolism in a cringe-worthy photo collection.

    amanda92baker Report

    13points
    POST
    #12

    Saw This In My Feed And Felt It Belonged Here

    Close-up of hand wearing a watch holding AirPods case with dirty appearance, illustrating cringe-worthy moments.

    PsychicSavage Report

    13points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh gee, look at my Rolex. How did that get there? 🙄

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments

    Interestingly, sincerity seems to be really scary nowadays. Young people seem to like and care about things, but only ironically or in a weirdly detached way. In cringe culture, everything is embarrassing: being in a fandom, trying out a new hobby, and sometimes, even love. How else can we explain the recent "Having a boyfriend is embarrassing" trend?

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    This Guy Has Too Many Friends

    Text message overload with hundreds of notifications causing frustration and craving for alone time in a cringeworthy moment.

    reddit.com Report

    13points
    POST
    cherylpersaud518 avatar
    Lily bloom
    Lily bloom
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Braaa,,, uhhhh, just ignore all that spam and live in the moment

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    He Seems Nice

    Screenshot of a cringe-worthy online comment comparing girlfriends to disposable goods, highlighting the feeling of awkwardness.

    kodaboka Report

    13points
    POST
    #15

    I Am Intelligent. Please Mate With Me

    Text message exchange showing a cringe-worthy conversation about being an alpha and omega nerd with confusing vocabulary.

    spacepatrolluluco Report

    13points
    POST

    The key to conquering this collective aversion to cringe might be the realization that we all do embarrassing things. Apparently, being embarrassed can bring people closer. According to a 2012 study, people find those who show embarrassment more trustworthy and pro-social. Although the embarrassment might seem unbearable in the moment and shortly after, it can actually work as a bonding mechanism.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    This Girl Is Skinny And Her Twitter Is Filled With This Type Of Content

    Text post showing a funny cringe moment about ordering shorts three sizes too big that don't stay up properly.

    reddit.com Report

    13points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Prose So Jacked

    Screenshot of a cringe-worthy Twitter exchange about using heart emojis versus professional editing skills.

    Allen_MacGyverson Report

    13points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Look at me. I'm too uptight to use emojis." 🙄

    2
    2points
    reply
    #18

    I’ve Never Seen Someone With Such A High Ego

    Man in purple shirt with heavy gold chains eating an ice cream cone, a photo that might trigger cringed feeling memories.

    ilovedavidgilmour Report

    13points
    POST

    Essentially, when we do something stupid and get embarrassed, we're signaling to other people that we care what they think. They, in turn, feel sympathy for us and might feel the need to reassure us. Evolutionary psychologists say that we adapted to feel embarrassment as a way to correct our behavior in communities.
    #19

    Posted By A Well Known Fitness Entrepreneur. Equal Parts Obnoxious And Irresponsible

    Digital scale showing weight and body fat percentages with humorous text about injury, calories, and body fat in a cringeworthy photo.

    nothnks-imjustlookin Report

    13points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Oh Wow Thanks

    Person wearing sunglasses on shirt back with text about carbs and fats portion control, a cringe-worthy advice reminder.

    shessavage Report

    12points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No woman wants your help dude. 🙄

    5
    5points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Haha Even When I’m Ugly I’m Hot Haha Lmao

    Social media post showing a cringeworthy moment at work with dark circles, bed hair, and no makeup.

    KOTORbayani Report

    12points
    POST

    So, was the meme "I am cringe but I am free" that started making rounds in 2020 right all along? I certainly hope so. In 2023, TikTok creator Erica Mallett coined the term "climbing the cringe mountain" to name how being cringe can set you free. "What embracing cringe allows you to do is try on a bunch of personalities, identities, outfits," Mallett told The New York Times.
    #22

    Sure Ya Did Bud

    Man wearing boxing gloves misses punch, highlighting cringe moment in awkward training session at gym.

    huuflepuuf Report

    12points
    POST
    georgeduncan avatar
    George D
    George D
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You mean, by sitting on it?

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Invites Me To A Game, Leaves Shortly Afterwards And Messages Me This

    Chat conversation showing cringe-worthy moment about boyfriend not allowing Xbox gaming with other dudes.

    wostmoke Report

    12points
    POST
    #24

    Had To Deactivate Instagram After This One

    Close-up black and white photo of a man with intense expression capturing the feeling of cringe and discomfort.

    thenotoriusfap Report

    12points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Do you think any of the people on this list deserve kudos for how they handled their cringeworthy moments, Pandas? Or are their cringy personalities beyond repair? Let us know your thoughts on cringe-inducing content and cringe culture in the comments! And if you want to see more, check out some cringy pics that show new levels of human stupidity and these expensive accidents and fails that made people cringe.
    #25

    On A Cute Video, About A Woman Who Spent Months Rehabbing A Tarantula So It Could Go Back Outside

    Person reacts to a large spider with hesitation, capturing a classic cringe moment many can relate to in new photos.

    big_white_fishie Report

    12points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    No Name Food?

    Screenshot of a cringe Twitter reply mocking someone's financial status, highlighting the feeling of awkwardness and discomfort.

    ok_noah Report

    12points
    POST
    #27

    Sauceless And Disappointed

    Text post about forgetting to ask for sauces at McDonalds after a social interaction, evoking cringed and disappointed feelings.

    thepalmtrees1 Report

    12points
    POST
    #28

    Seen On Twitter

    Tweet about carrying two laptops for astrophysics and artificial intelligence work, highlighting women in tech and STEM achievements.

    FAMOUS_RECLUSE Report

    11points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Anyone who uses the hashtag Girl Boss should be expelled from being a woman.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Instagram Is A Gold Mine

    Text overlay on wall above a window describing a person's cringe-worthy experience composing a fake Mozart sonatina subconsciously.

    coolduck78 Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    There’s Hundreds More Like This

    Handwritten word tacos mistaken for plus a cosine, illustrating a cringe moment many can relate to in casual handwriting.

    squeaky1127 Report

    11points
    POST
    #31

    Degrading A 4th Grader In A Cartoon. Cute

    Bart Simpson looking stressed while studying at a desk with cringeworthy YouTube comments below the video screenshot.

    Fosh06 Report

    11points
    POST
    #32

    Just Say No

    Text conversation about cringe-worthy date situation with a photo of a person requesting a fake birthday dinner on social media.

    Onfour Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    "Failed" Attempt At Icing Bragging To Beginners

    Failed attempt at decorating a first birthday smash cake with uneven icing and imperfect frosting, showing cringe-worthy results.

    Vegfuture Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    I Laughed More Than I Should’ve

    Funny social media comments showing cringeworthy parenting bragging moments for a cringe photo collection.

    tamziwamzi Report

    11points
    POST
    #35

    Science Student Cringes At The Legitimate Use Of The Word Chemistry (In The Context Of Romantic Chemistry)

    Reddit comments discussing the cringy use of the word chemistry in a funny social media exchange.

    Shiny_Palace Report

    11points
    POST
    #36

    How Would I Know?

    Screenshot of a social media post where someone asks about sirens and another replies they are in Bali, evoking cringe feelings.

    michaelmorrison315 Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    So Dangerous I Instantly Converted

    Twitter post with a man declaring himself the most dangerous human an atheist could encounter, highlighting cringe moments.

    NinjaThor Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    I Mean, “I Can Help” Would Have Worked Too

    Text message conversation showing a cringeworthy misunderstanding about helping to load furniture at 4 pm.

    teaspoon7884 Report

    11points
    POST
    #39

    Worst Part Is She Got Through Her Science Classes By Copying Most Of Her Work

    Social media post with humorous text about waking up during surgery, evoking cringe and awkward moments.

    MrHoffbrincles Report

    11points
    POST
    #40

    In The Comments Of A Comic

    Redacted user comments about choking on fries and avoiding unhealthy food to keep muscles, illustrating cringeworthy moments.

    reddit.com Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Christ

    Text message conversation showing awkward and cringeworthy mix-up when asking someone to hang out.

    SoonerFan619 Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    That Moment When He Doesn't Compliment You Back

    Screenshot of an awkward direct message conversation illustrating cringed moments in social media interactions.

    reddit.com Report

    11points
    POST
    #43

    Oh I Bet You Did

    Tweet about looking like hot trash but still impressively getting asked out by a customer, capturing cringe moments in relatable photos.

    Knifeslinger07 Report

    10points
    POST
    #44

    This Girl Applying For Moderator On My Discord Server

    Text image showing a question about strengths with a humorous answer about pronouncing long complex words, evoking a cringeworthy moment.

    Sophiekat12 Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    I Found One In The Wild

    Text about not wearing makeup at Starbucks, a barista complimenting beauty, and a new friendship, a cringe-worthy moment.

    lavenderskyes Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    On A Meme Where It Implies Popular Girls Gets 250 Likes On Their Profile Pics

    Screenshot of a social media comment showing a cringeworthy misunderstanding about profile picture likes.

    Testwick Report

    10points
    POST
    #47

    Nothing Is More Romantic Than Getting Mad Over "Btw"

    Text message exchange showing awkward conversation with rude language, highlighting cringe moments from online chats.

    aidan0157 Report

    10points
    POST
    #48

    Friend Is Mad His $1,280.00 Hoodie Isn’t Warm Enough On His Trip To Alaska

    Person wearing a Gucci hoodie in a snowy landscape with dog sleds, illustrating cringed reaction to inappropriate clothing.

    reddit.com Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    I Love The Fact That He Disassembled It On Top Of His Physics Homework

    Meme showing humorous contrast in understanding combination locks with tools and broken lock, highlighting cringe moments in photos.

    drewtheninja Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    She Is Fed Up With All The Guys Giving Her Business Cards

    Social media post about awkward repeated business card offers causing cringeworthy moments.

    Arushan Report

    10points
    POST
    #51

    I Wish I Could Be Unhealthy But I’m Just Too Fit!

    Tweet showing a funny cringe moment where someone jokes about their "cheat day" consisting of a cauliflower pizza.

    reddit.com Report

    10points
    POST
    #52

    Don’t Mind Me Just Getting My Iphones Mixed Up

    Tweet about confusing the iPhone 10 and iPhone 11, highlighting a relatable cringeworthy moment with phones.

    reddit.com Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    Really Needed That Piece Of Information In My Life. Thank You

    Person leaning on a black BMW in a parking lot, with text about spending more time with another car cringing moment.

    reddit.com Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Inspirational

    Screenshot of online comments showing a COVID quarantine series enjoyment and a contrasting reply about earnings, highlighting cringe moments.

    RonDesantis2022 Report

    10points
    POST
    #55

    “I’m An Actor”

    Tweet screenshot of a man humorously using his IMDb profile to prove his age, showing a cringeworthy moment.

    mackstreetboys Report

    10points
    POST
    #56

    Just Batting Em' Away

    Funny cringe-worthy text about men asking for dinner, humorously requesting e-gift cards instead, showing awkward social moments.

    reddit.com Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    Oh My God

    Social media post criticizing high-waisted mom jeans as a cringe-worthy fashion trend to avoid.

    reddit.com Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    His Anger Fuels Him

    Screenshot of a social media post expressing anger and betrayal, evoking feelings connected to cringeworthy moments.

    Doctorj128 Report

    9points
    POST
    #59

    Sounds Like Someone Didn't Get Laid

    Screenshot of a social media post claiming a high IQ and comparing being called stupid to calling Einstein stupid, a cringe moment.

    Jimmyx24 Report

    9points
    POST
    nathanjlewis avatar
    Fungus John
    Fungus John
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    what do you mean average? Does it fluctuate?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #60

    He’s Currently Taking Remedial Algebra At A Community College

    Text post about a math student who can't sleep because their mind is full of algebra equations, highlighting cringe moments.

    SirERexYun Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    That's So Cringy To Read

    Text post expressing confusion about what makes someone irresistible, fitting cringe photos theme.

    sicklyandsour Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Follow