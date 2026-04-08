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On the Internet, there's no bigger sin than being cringey. At the same time, it's what drives insane levels of engagement. Remember the infamous Star Wars kid? Yeah, that video has 38 million views. And who didn't love to hate the 2018 YouTube Rewind? At one point, it was the most-disliked video on the platform of all time.

Truly, the Internet loves nothing more than some good old-fashioned cringe, and Bored Panda is here to deliver. We went online to find the most embarrassing humblebrags, lies, and attention-seeking posts that gave people second-hand embarrassment. Proceed only if you're ready to experience new levels of cringe.