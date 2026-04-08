If You Haven’t Cringed In A While, These 61 Photos Might Remind You What That Feeling Is Like (New Pics)
On the Internet, there's no bigger sin than being cringey. At the same time, it's what drives insane levels of engagement. Remember the infamous Star Wars kid? Yeah, that video has 38 million views. And who didn't love to hate the 2018 YouTube Rewind? At one point, it was the most-disliked video on the platform of all time.
Truly, the Internet loves nothing more than some good old-fashioned cringe, and Bored Panda is here to deliver. We went online to find the most embarrassing humblebrags, lies, and attention-seeking posts that gave people second-hand embarrassment. Proceed only if you're ready to experience new levels of cringe.
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Please I Just Wanna Get The Group Project Done
Very Pretty Girl Btw
That's A Yikes From Me
Is there anything that isn't cringe nowadays? It seems that folks might gang up on you for liking a book, a sports team, or a band they deem "cringe." Something cuts deep inside your soul when you read a comment like "Imagine being a fan of X in the big 2026" followed by the wilted flower emoji.
How do we decide what's cringey and what's cool? Sometimes, it seems that the fear of appearing cringe stops people from enjoying their lives with as much whimsy as they can. The younger generations are particularly worried, as 56% of Gen Z feel anxious about rejection during Hinge dates. Their biggest worry? Doing something their date will think is cringy or embarrassing.
People Actually Do That?
If Only There Were A Way To Prevent This From Happening
Anyone who's not stupid (or trying to show off) would just take it off. 🙄
Woman Got Called Out In A Facebook Group For Humblebragging About Paying For Someone’s Burger And Fries
In her piece for Mother Jones titled "One Nation, Under Cringe," writer Steffi Cao observed that the current generation's lexicon revolves around words used to describe embarrassing behaviors and shame people for them. "Where 'cool' or 'dope' served earlier generations, cringe, mid, sus, glazed, and ick serve us now," she writes.
Indeed, Gen Z and Gen Alpha might be the generations so preoccupied with not being cringe that they're missing out on the best parts of life. Online, more and more people are calling out those who participate in and cultivate "cringe culture."
For example, one Redditor recently argued that "the concept of cringe culture completely ruined creativity and self-expression." Under the "cringe culture" tag on TikTok, you can find others talking about how cringe culture is making everything boring and is fueling the rise of anti-intellectualism.
Manliest Sip Of All Time
you go to starbucks? I sit in the gutter outside starbucks, drinking swill like a real man.
Please Zuck, He’s Angry
You might think that this is a problem only for the chronically online. However, experts are noticing that the repercussions of "cringe culture" are severely impacting today's youth. In an interview for Australia's ABC News, bestselling author and NYU professor of Creative Writing Ocean Vuong talked about how young people are afraid to try being poets and writers because it's perceived as cringe.
"There is a kind of surveillance culture around social media," he said. "This 'cringe culture' is 'I don't want to be perceived as trying and having an effortful attempt at my dreams.'" As a teacher, Vuong finds this horrifying: "They are absolutely scared of judgment. And so, in fact, they perform cynicism because cynicism can be misread, as it often is, as intelligence."
Text From A Former Co-Worker I Haven’t Talked To Since 2019
"Who dis? New phone." seems like a appropriate time to use that, right?
Yes, I’m Sure Girls Were Judging You For Eating A Sandwich
Saw This In My Feed And Felt It Belonged Here
Interestingly, sincerity seems to be really scary nowadays. Young people seem to like and care about things, but only ironically or in a weirdly detached way. In cringe culture, everything is embarrassing: being in a fandom, trying out a new hobby, and sometimes, even love. How else can we explain the recent "Having a boyfriend is embarrassing" trend?
This Guy Has Too Many Friends
Braaa,,, uhhhh, just ignore all that spam and live in the moment
He Seems Nice
I Am Intelligent. Please Mate With Me
The key to conquering this collective aversion to cringe might be the realization that we all do embarrassing things. Apparently, being embarrassed can bring people closer. According to a 2012 study, people find those who show embarrassment more trustworthy and pro-social. Although the embarrassment might seem unbearable in the moment and shortly after, it can actually work as a bonding mechanism.
This Girl Is Skinny And Her Twitter Is Filled With This Type Of Content
Prose So Jacked
I’ve Never Seen Someone With Such A High Ego
Essentially, when we do something stupid and get embarrassed, we're signaling to other people that we care what they think. They, in turn, feel sympathy for us and might feel the need to reassure us. Evolutionary psychologists say that we adapted to feel embarrassment as a way to correct our behavior in communities.
Posted By A Well Known Fitness Entrepreneur. Equal Parts Obnoxious And Irresponsible
Oh Wow Thanks
Haha Even When I’m Ugly I’m Hot Haha Lmao
So, was the meme "I am cringe but I am free" that started making rounds in 2020 right all along? I certainly hope so. In 2023, TikTok creator Erica Mallett coined the term "climbing the cringe mountain" to name how being cringe can set you free. "What embracing cringe allows you to do is try on a bunch of personalities, identities, outfits," Mallett told The New York Times.
Invites Me To A Game, Leaves Shortly Afterwards And Messages Me This
Had To Deactivate Instagram After This One
Do you think any of the people on this list deserve kudos for how they handled their cringeworthy moments, Pandas? Or are their cringy personalities beyond repair? Let us know your thoughts on cringe-inducing content and cringe culture in the comments! And if you want to see more, check out some cringy pics that show new levels of human stupidity and these expensive accidents and fails that made people cringe.
On A Cute Video, About A Woman Who Spent Months Rehabbing A Tarantula So It Could Go Back Outside
No Name Food?
Sauceless And Disappointed
Seen On Twitter
Anyone who uses the hashtag Girl Boss should be expelled from being a woman.