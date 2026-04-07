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Bride Blocks Off Waterfall At Public Park For Her Wedding, Her Father Then Threatens People Who Complain
Couple blocks off waterfall view at public park with sign asking for privacy during their wedding ceremony.
Entitled People, Relationships

Bride Blocks Off Waterfall At Public Park For Her Wedding, Her Father Then Threatens People Who Complain

anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
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Last week, a photo of a bride and groom posted online made netizens furious over the couple’s choice of location.

A user named Jackie Lopez shared the picture on a private Facebook group called “That’s It, I’m Wedding Shaming,” which currently has nearly 90,000 members.

The wedding party allegedly blocked the view of a waterfall in a public park and forcibly removed another visitor from the location.

Highlights
  • A couple got dragged online for throwing a wedding party at a public park, blocking the view of a waterfall.
  • The bride’s father threatened a visitor who was allegedly at the location for sightseeing and was removed by the family.
  • The couple got called out for supposedly misinterpreting their public park permit and expecting exclusivity of the venue.

“Closed? You didn’t rent the space!” one user wrote under the post.

RELATED:

    The bride’s father threatened a stranger over his daughter’s wedding ceremony

    Bride Blocks Off Waterfall At Public Park For Her Wedding, Her Father Then Threatens People Who Complain

    Image credits: TIIWS

    The Facebook group where Lopez shared the photo is a page where members share their poor experiences with a bride or a groom, or at their wedding ceremony.

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    The description of the group reads: “Do you know someone who became a huge bridezilla after her engagement and burned bridges with all of her friends because they wouldn’t foot the bill for her wedding dress? How about that kid who bullied you in high school and had a wedding that looked like the K*K vomited burlap over it? Post that garbage here and let’s have a laugh, my dudes.”

    Bride Blocks Off Waterfall At Public Park For Her Wedding, Her Father Then Threatens People Who Complain

    Image credits: TIIWS

    In the group, Lopez shared a screenshot of another Facebook post allegedly made by the father of the bride, who got married in a public park, seemingly without renting the area.

    The screenshot featured a newly married couple — the woman wearing a white bridal gown and a veil, and the man wearing a shirt and jeans — standing on a deck overlooking a waterfall.

    Bride Blocks Off Waterfall At Public Park For Her Wedding, Her Father Then Threatens People Who Complain

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    Bride Blocks Off Waterfall At Public Park For Her Wedding, Her Father Then Threatens People Who Complain

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    In front of the pair was an altar table, which had a paper banner taped to it that read: “PRIVACY PLEASE! Wedding in progress!! Overlook @ falls CLOSED!!”

    The bride and groom’s faces were covered with emojis to protect their identity. The screenshot also included a caption written by the bride’s father.

    “So, my daughter married this magnificent man yesterday, and it was a beautiful wedding,” the caption said. “Only one SOB wanted to disrupt my baby girl’s wedding.”

    Bride Blocks Off Waterfall At Public Park For Her Wedding, Her Father Then Threatens People Who Complain

    Image credits: Cole Freeman/unsplash (not an actual photo)

    “You better be glad you were dealt with by my brother and not me because I would have shown you what the falls look like from a falling point, as I throw your a*s off the side, you disrespectful piece of sh*t. Do not f*ck with my family.”

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    “Getting married at a public park does not give you authority to turn anyone away from it,” Lopez wrote in the caption while sharing the screenshot in the Facebook group.

    Users pointed out the misunderstanding that might have led to the bridal party’s inconvenience

    Bride Blocks Off Waterfall At Public Park For Her Wedding, Her Father Then Threatens People Who Complain

    Image credits: TIIWS

    One person who came across the original post said that the couple had allegedly applied and paid for a permit and had mistakenly assumed it would grant them privacy rights.

    Another user speculated that the location resembled Natural Falls State Park, a 120-acre state-owned park in the Ozarks of Delaware County, Oklahoma.

    Bride Blocks Off Waterfall At Public Park For Her Wedding, Her Father Then Threatens People Who Complain

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    Bride Blocks Off Waterfall At Public Park For Her Wedding, Her Father Then Threatens People Who Complain

    While rules vary, most state park permits in the U.S. do not allow blocking off public areas or asking other visitors to move because of their event. A permit only grants one permission to use the location for their function.

    Some people who had either gotten married or attended a wedding at a public park pointed out that obtaining a permit for a ceremony does not grant exclusive rights to the location.

    “There are ways to get married on public lands, but not if you get your pant*es in a twist about the ‘public’ part,” said a person who got married in the Grand Canyon National Park.

    Bride Blocks Off Waterfall At Public Park For Her Wedding, Her Father Then Threatens People Who Complain

    Image credits: David Fulmer/flickr (not an actual photo)

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    Another said, “I also got married in a public park, and they make it pretty d*mn clear in the paperwork that you can’t expect a public space not to be used by…well… the public.”

    “When I got married in a park, on a sunny Saturday afternoon, although I had a permit, I absolutely expected other people to be there too.”

    Bride Blocks Off Waterfall At Public Park For Her Wedding, Her Father Then Threatens People Who Complain

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    Bride Blocks Off Waterfall At Public Park For Her Wedding, Her Father Then Threatens People Who Complain

    Image credits: wirestock_creators/freepik (not an actual photo)

    Others added that if the wedding party wanted complete privacy, they should have rented the area rather than using a makeshift sign.

    “Should have saved and [rented] if you didn’t want someone enjoying the falls when they’ve likely made a trip over for it,” one user said.

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    The couple and their family got called out by netizens for their “audacity”

    Bride Blocks Off Waterfall At Public Park For Her Wedding, Her Father Then Threatens People Who Complain

    Bride Blocks Off Waterfall At Public Park For Her Wedding, Her Father Then Threatens People Who Complain

    Image credits: freepic.diller/freepik (not an actual photo)

    Several people called out the bride’s father not only for the wedding arrangements, but also for the tone of his post and the groom’s choice of clothing for his own wedding.

    “The audacity is astounding,” one person wrote. “But where does it come from?”

    “Besides the audacity, why is it always a bride wearing a gown and a groom in flip-flops and a t-shirt?” said another.

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    “So, instead of other people, you have this big ugly sign ruining your photos,” said a third.

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    Bride Blocks Off Waterfall At Public Park For Her Wedding, Her Father Then Threatens People Who Complain

    Image credits: senivpetro/freepik (not an actual photo)

    “It’s wild to congratulate your daughter on her wedding and then make vague threatening comments in the same paragraph and post,” wrote one more.

    “Did they make a homemade sign instead of paying for a time slot and thought ‘that’ll do it’?” commented another individual.

    “They ‘closed the overlook’, lol. The entitlement,” one more commented.

    “Seriously delusional.” Users called out the couple for blocking the view at a public park for their wedding

    Bride Blocks Off Waterfall At Public Park For Her Wedding, Her Father Then Threatens People Who Complain

    Bride Blocks Off Waterfall At Public Park For Her Wedding, Her Father Then Threatens People Who Complain

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    Bride Blocks Off Waterfall At Public Park For Her Wedding, Her Father Then Threatens People Who Complain

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    Bride Blocks Off Waterfall At Public Park For Her Wedding, Her Father Then Threatens People Who Complain

    Bride Blocks Off Waterfall At Public Park For Her Wedding, Her Father Then Threatens People Who Complain

    Bride Blocks Off Waterfall At Public Park For Her Wedding, Her Father Then Threatens People Who Complain

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    Bride Blocks Off Waterfall At Public Park For Her Wedding, Her Father Then Threatens People Who Complain

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    Bride Blocks Off Waterfall At Public Park For Her Wedding, Her Father Then Threatens People Who Complain

    Bride Blocks Off Waterfall At Public Park For Her Wedding, Her Father Then Threatens People Who Complain

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    Bride Blocks Off Waterfall At Public Park For Her Wedding, Her Father Then Threatens People Who Complain

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    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Trash will be trash.

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    3points
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    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is why my bottles of water have sports caps. Because this is fair game.

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    paulc_1 avatar
    Paul C
    Paul C
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I saw something similar at a fairly busy monument in Spain (one you have to pay to visit). It wasn't a wedding, just a Chinese influencer (I'm guessing from the age / look / dress / kit of everyone involved) trying to get her perfect picture. They picked the busiest time of the day to do this and tried to block off the main entrance / exit within the site. I just walked through ignoring the people trying to stop the paying public using the path, farting around taking light readings and fluffing the girl's hair. One of them shouted at me (in a language a I didn't recognise, so I assume one of the Chinese languages). I shouted back in Spanish that if they want to do this s**t, then hire the site after hours and to stop blocking people who have paid to see the site. Many of the Spaniards waiting patiently started cheering and then followed me. Several of the Spanish men shook my hand afterwards and thanked me for stopping the entitled photo shoot.

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    User avatar
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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Trash will be trash.

    3
    3points
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is why my bottles of water have sports caps. Because this is fair game.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    paulc_1 avatar
    Paul C
    Paul C
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I saw something similar at a fairly busy monument in Spain (one you have to pay to visit). It wasn't a wedding, just a Chinese influencer (I'm guessing from the age / look / dress / kit of everyone involved) trying to get her perfect picture. They picked the busiest time of the day to do this and tried to block off the main entrance / exit within the site. I just walked through ignoring the people trying to stop the paying public using the path, farting around taking light readings and fluffing the girl's hair. One of them shouted at me (in a language a I didn't recognise, so I assume one of the Chinese languages). I shouted back in Spanish that if they want to do this s**t, then hire the site after hours and to stop blocking people who have paid to see the site. Many of the Spaniards waiting patiently started cheering and then followed me. Several of the Spanish men shook my hand afterwards and thanked me for stopping the entitled photo shoot.

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    0points
    reply
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