Bride Blocks Off Waterfall At Public Park For Her Wedding, Her Father Then Threatens People Who Complain

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Last week, a photo of a bride and groom posted online made netizens furious over the couple’s choice of location.

A user named Jackie Lopez shared the picture on a private Facebook group called “That’s It, I’m Wedding Shaming,” which currently has nearly 90,000 members.

The wedding party allegedly blocked the view of a waterfall in a public park and forcibly removed another visitor from the location.

Highlights A couple got dragged online for throwing a wedding party at a public park, blocking the view of a waterfall.

The bride’s father threatened a visitor who was allegedly at the location for sightseeing and was removed by the family.

The couple got called out for supposedly misinterpreting their public park permit and expecting exclusivity of the venue.

“Closed? You didn’t rent the space!” one user wrote under the post.

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The bride’s father threatened a stranger over his daughter’s wedding ceremony

Image credits: TIIWS

The Facebook group where Lopez shared the photo is a page where members share their poor experiences with a bride or a groom, or at their wedding ceremony.

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The description of the group reads: “Do you know someone who became a huge bridezilla after her engagement and burned bridges with all of her friends because they wouldn’t foot the bill for her wedding dress? How about that kid who bullied you in high school and had a wedding that looked like the K*K vomited burlap over it? Post that garbage here and let’s have a laugh, my dudes.”

Image credits: TIIWS

In the group, Lopez shared a screenshot of another Facebook post allegedly made by the father of the bride, who got married in a public park, seemingly without renting the area.

The screenshot featured a newly married couple — the woman wearing a white bridal gown and a veil, and the man wearing a shirt and jeans — standing on a deck overlooking a waterfall.

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In front of the pair was an altar table, which had a paper banner taped to it that read: “PRIVACY PLEASE! Wedding in progress!! Overlook @ falls CLOSED!!”

The bride and groom’s faces were covered with emojis to protect their identity. The screenshot also included a caption written by the bride’s father.

“So, my daughter married this magnificent man yesterday, and it was a beautiful wedding,” the caption said. “Only one SOB wanted to disrupt my baby girl’s wedding.”

Image credits: Cole Freeman/unsplash (not an actual photo)

“You better be glad you were dealt with by my brother and not me because I would have shown you what the falls look like from a falling point, as I throw your a*s off the side, you disrespectful piece of sh*t. Do not f*ck with my family.”

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“Getting married at a public park does not give you authority to turn anyone away from it,” Lopez wrote in the caption while sharing the screenshot in the Facebook group.

Users pointed out the misunderstanding that might have led to the bridal party’s inconvenience

Image credits: TIIWS

One person who came across the original post said that the couple had allegedly applied and paid for a permit and had mistakenly assumed it would grant them privacy rights.

Another user speculated that the location resembled Natural Falls State Park, a 120-acre state-owned park in the Ozarks of Delaware County, Oklahoma.

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While rules vary, most state park permits in the U.S. do not allow blocking off public areas or asking other visitors to move because of their event. A permit only grants one permission to use the location for their function.

Some people who had either gotten married or attended a wedding at a public park pointed out that obtaining a permit for a ceremony does not grant exclusive rights to the location.

“There are ways to get married on public lands, but not if you get your pant*es in a twist about the ‘public’ part,” said a person who got married in the Grand Canyon National Park.

Image credits: David Fulmer/flickr (not an actual photo)

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Another said, “I also got married in a public park, and they make it pretty d*mn clear in the paperwork that you can’t expect a public space not to be used by…well… the public.”

“When I got married in a park, on a sunny Saturday afternoon, although I had a permit, I absolutely expected other people to be there too.”

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Image credits: wirestock_creators/freepik (not an actual photo)

Others added that if the wedding party wanted complete privacy, they should have rented the area rather than using a makeshift sign.

“Should have saved and [rented] if you didn’t want someone enjoying the falls when they’ve likely made a trip over for it,” one user said.

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The couple and their family got called out by netizens for their “audacity”

Image credits: freepic.diller/freepik (not an actual photo)

Several people called out the bride’s father not only for the wedding arrangements, but also for the tone of his post and the groom’s choice of clothing for his own wedding.

“The audacity is astounding,” one person wrote. “But where does it come from?”

“Besides the audacity, why is it always a bride wearing a gown and a groom in flip-flops and a t-shirt?” said another.

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“So, instead of other people, you have this big ugly sign ruining your photos,” said a third.

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Image credits: senivpetro/freepik (not an actual photo)

“It’s wild to congratulate your daughter on her wedding and then make vague threatening comments in the same paragraph and post,” wrote one more.

“Did they make a homemade sign instead of paying for a time slot and thought ‘that’ll do it’?” commented another individual.

“They ‘closed the overlook’, lol. The entitlement,” one more commented.

“Seriously delusional.” Users called out the couple for blocking the view at a public park for their wedding

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