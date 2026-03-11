ADVERTISEMENT

Wedding photography is often associated with elegant venues, carefully designed decorations, and perfectly organised timelines. But real weddings rarely follow such tidy expectations. Sometimes the most memorable moments appear where nobody planned them — in the middle of a field, on a dance floor that suddenly turns into a game arena, or beside a swimming pool where the party unexpectedly jumps in.

This small collection of photographs comes from several different weddings. The locations, couples, and guests are not connected, but the spirit behind the moments is exactly the same: spontaneity, humour, a bit of chaos, and the kind of joy that cannot be staged or directed. As a documentary wedding photographer, these are the moments I’m always watching for — the ones that reveal what a wedding day truly feels like.

More info: yourweddingphotographer.uk | Instagram