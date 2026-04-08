“I Felt Really Icky”: Woman Refuses To Tip For A Wedding Dress, The Internet Sides With Her
The bride has said “Yes,” the date is set, and now the hunt for the perfect dress begins. According to The Knot, the average price of a wedding dress in 2026 will be around $2,100. That in itself is a significant sum. However, as one bride recently found out, you might be expected to shell out even more.
A few days ago, bride-to-be Amelia Mulligan shared her story about how she was expected to tip at the bridal salon. Confused about whether this was common practice, she asked other brides about their experiences. In the comments, former brides and bridal stylists alike came to her defense, saying that tipping culture has gotten out of control.
Wedding dresses are quite expensive nowadays, costing an average of $2,000
Image credits: AS Photography/Pexels (not the actual photo)
One bride-to-be also found out that brides are expected to tip their bridal stylists at the salon
Image credits: Jill Wellington/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Liza Summer/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: ameliamulligan
The woman’s video garnered over 250k views on TikTok in a week
@ameliamulligan I truly need to know how many brides are tipping on their wedding dress 🤷♀️ #weddingdress♬ original sound – Amelia
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