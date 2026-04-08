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The bride has said “Yes,” the date is set, and now the hunt for the perfect dress begins. According to The Knot, the average price of a wedding dress in 2026 will be around $2,100. That in itself is a significant sum. However, as one bride recently found out, you might be expected to shell out even more.

A few days ago, bride-to-be Amelia Mulligan shared her story about how she was expected to tip at the bridal salon. Confused about whether this was common practice, she asked other brides about their experiences. In the comments, former brides and bridal stylists alike came to her defense, saying that tipping culture has gotten out of control.

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Wedding dresses are quite expensive nowadays, costing an average of $2,000

Image credits: AS Photography/Pexels (not the actual photo)

One bride-to-be also found out that brides are expected to tip their bridal stylists at the salon

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Image credits: Jill Wellington/Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Liza Summer/Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: ameliamulligan

The woman’s video garnered over 250k views on TikTok in a week

Commenters sided with the bride, while some stylists explained why they might expect a tip