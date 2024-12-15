“Literally Ordered On A Kiosk”: Person Calls Out Insane Tipping Culture At Restaurant

ADVERTISEMENT

Some may say that tipping culture in the U.S. is getting out of control, but, generally, people are still likely to tip. In 2023, Pew released the results of a survey about tipping, and 81% of the respondents said they always tip at restaurants where there are servers.

But what about the times people use the self-service machines? This person’s case sparked a debate among netizens about tipping when they shared their recent experience. After ordering an iPad, the customer was asked to tip but refused. And when they got the food, it was cold, and, as the OP worried, possibly contaminated.

When ordering at a self-service kiosk, few of us think about tipping

Yet this person experienced that people should leave a tip even when ordering on a machine

A self-service restaurant isn’t the same as a sit-down restaurant; different tipping rules apply

Before self-service kiosks became a thing, tipping etiquette was fairly simple. You’d tip at restaurants where there’s a server, and if you liked the exceptional service or ordered a gargantuan amount of food, you’d tip at other establishments as well.

Nowadays, people are more confused than ever about when they’re supposed to tip and when they can hit the “No tip” button without feeling guilty. In that same Pew survey we mentioned earlier, only 34% of Americans say it’s extremely easy to know whether or how much (33%) to tip for different types of services.

According to the restaurant point of sale and management system Toast, rules for tipping at sit-down restaurants haven’t changed. People should still tip 20% of their bill at a full-service restaurant.

But, from what the OP describes here, it seems they were at a so-called quick-service restaurant. That’s a place where you can order food at the counter, swipe your credit card, take a number, wait for it to be called, and take your order when it’s complete. There’s really no “serving” from the employee involved, is it? Therefore, why should people tip?

Tipping at self-service food establishments is usually optional

According to Toast, tipping at these types of restaurants is optional. The expected tip for an exceptionally well-done service is 10% of your total bill. But, still, it’s doesn’t mean that you have to tip or that the food worker has the right to harass you about not leaving a tip.

If you’re not sure whether you should tip at a food establishment like this, Delishably suggests comparing it to a sit-down restaurant. Note what types of services servers provide at sit-down restaurants. They seat you, take your order, give recommendations, answer questions, deliver the food, and distribute it to each person at the table. After you’ve eaten, a server brings you the check, take-out boxes if you need them, and cleans up after you.

Now, consider what types of services the semi self-service or a self-serve food establishment provide you with. In some quick-serve restaurants, the worker might bring the food to your table or clean up after you. Others might have beautiful decor; take all this into consideration and tip accordingly.

In some states, tips aren’t gratuities, and are included in workers’ minimum wages

While many customers are angry when a machine asks them to tip, there is reasoning behind it. Without tips, many food workers may not earn a living wage. And when you’re tipping an iPad, it doesn’t mean the money goes to the machine.

As assistant professor of marketing at Murray State University Ismail Karabas explained to The New York Times, it varies who the money goes to. Some establishments pool the tips for groups of workers, while others designate it to the one who was working the counter. Workers might get the tips that get generated during their shifts.

Although the federal minimum wage for food service workers is $7.25, some employees use “tip credit” to pay their workers’ minimum wages. Many states allow employers to include tips in the minimum wage as long as the minimum wage plus tips equals the federal minimum.

That means for some workers, tips aren’t extra gratuities. And while the system might seem broken, it’s something to consider the next time we’re asked to tip a self-service machine.

Many netizens shared similar experiences, and the author concluded: lesson learned, never order at places that ask for tips for self-service

People pointed out that it’s insane to even expect a tip before the customer receives their food

