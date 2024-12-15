Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Literally Ordered On A Kiosk”: Person Calls Out Insane Tipping Culture At Restaurant
Work & Money

"Literally Ordered On A Kiosk": Person Calls Out Insane Tipping Culture At Restaurant

Some may say that tipping culture in the U.S. is getting out of control, but, generally, people are still likely to tip. In 2023, Pew released the results of a survey about tipping, and 81% of the respondents said they always tip at restaurants where there are servers.

But what about the times people use the self-service machines? This person’s case sparked a debate among netizens about tipping when they shared their recent experience. After ordering an iPad, the customer was asked to tip but refused. And when they got the food, it was cold, and, as the OP worried, possibly contaminated.

    When ordering at a self-service kiosk, few of us think about tipping

    Image credits: VisualCreative1 (not the actual image)

    Yet this person experienced that people should leave a tip even when ordering on a machine

    Image credits: Khanh Nguyen (not the actual image)

    Image credits: Batuhan Kocabaş (not the actual image)

    Image credits: genesis49m

    A self-service restaurant isn’t the same as a sit-down restaurant; different tipping rules apply

    Before self-service kiosks became a thing, tipping etiquette was fairly simple. You’d tip at restaurants where there’s a server, and if you liked the exceptional service or ordered a gargantuan amount of food, you’d tip at other establishments as well.

    Nowadays, people are more confused than ever about when they’re supposed to tip and when they can hit the “No tip” button without feeling guilty. In that same Pew survey we mentioned earlier, only 34% of Americans say it’s extremely easy to know whether or how much (33%) to tip for different types of services.

    According to the restaurant point of sale and management system Toast, rules for tipping at sit-down restaurants haven’t changed. People  should still tip 20% of their bill at a full-service restaurant.

    But, from what the OP describes here, it seems they were at a so-called quick-service restaurant. That’s a place where you can order food at the counter, swipe your credit card, take a number, wait for it to be called, and take your order when it’s complete. There’s really no “serving” from the employee involved, is it? Therefore, why should people tip?

    Image credits: iMin Technology (not the actual image)

    Tipping at self-service food establishments is usually optional

    According to Toast, tipping at these types of restaurants is optional. The expected tip for an exceptionally well-done service is 10% of your total bill. But, still, it’s doesn’t mean that you have to tip or that the food worker has the right to harass you about not leaving a tip.

    If you’re not sure whether you should tip at a food establishment like this, Delishably suggests comparing it to a sit-down restaurant. Note what types of services servers provide at sit-down restaurants. They seat you, take your order, give recommendations, answer questions, deliver the food, and distribute it to each person at the table. After you’ve eaten, a server brings you the check, take-out boxes if you need them, and cleans up after you.

    Now, consider what types of services the semi self-service or a self-serve food establishment provide you with. In some quick-serve restaurants, the worker might bring the food to your table or clean up after you. Others might have beautiful decor; take all this into consideration and tip accordingly.

    Image credits: Youssef (not the actual image)

    In some states, tips aren’t gratuities, and are included in workers’ minimum wages

    While many customers are angry when a machine asks them to tip, there is reasoning behind it. Without tips, many food workers may not earn a living wage. And when you’re tipping an iPad, it doesn’t mean the money goes to the machine.

    As assistant professor of marketing at Murray State University Ismail Karabas explained to The New York Times, it varies who the money goes to. Some establishments pool the tips for groups of workers, while others designate it to the one who was working the counter. Workers might get the tips that get generated during their shifts.

    Although the federal minimum wage for food service workers is $7.25, some employees use “tip credit” to pay their workers’ minimum wages. Many states allow employers to include tips in the minimum wage as long as the minimum wage plus tips equals the federal minimum.

    That means for some workers, tips aren’t extra gratuities. And while the system might seem broken, it’s something to consider the next time we’re asked to tip a self-service machine.

    Image credits: alisaa (not the actual image)

    Many netizens shared similar experiences, and the author concluded: lesson learned, never order at places that ask for tips for self-service

    People pointed out that it’s insane to even expect a tip before the customer receives their food

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read more »

    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read more »

    rickseiden avatar
    Rick Seiden
    Rick Seiden
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I installed the Starbucks app because I don't like the idea of being asked to tip when I go there about once a month or so.

