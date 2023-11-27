ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone who's worked a job where you have to deal with customers knows how emotionally and physically draining it can be. A great example is servers: on their feet all day, dealing with all sorts of Karens for not smiling enough or not being polite enough.

This is a list of waiters' worst experiences from the r/ServerLife subreddit, a place where servers, waiters and waitresses can come to vent about entitled and frustrating customers. Fellow restaurant workers come here to relate to their fellow brothers and sisters in aprons. The rest of us should check these out not only for their entertainment value. There are plenty of lessons about what kind of entitled customers we should never be.