“Server Life”: 24 Disappointing Realities That Restaurant Workers Experience Every Day
Anyone who's worked a job where you have to deal with customers knows how emotionally and physically draining it can be. A great example is servers: on their feet all day, dealing with all sorts of Karens for not smiling enough or not being polite enough.
This is a list of waiters' worst experiences from the r/ServerLife subreddit, a place where servers, waiters and waitresses can come to vent about entitled and frustrating customers. Fellow restaurant workers come here to relate to their fellow brothers and sisters in aprons. The rest of us should check these out not only for their entertainment value. There are plenty of lessons about what kind of entitled customers we should never be.
Someone Decided To Have A Gender Reveal At The Table
A Grown Man Sneezed About 40 Times Within A Few Minutes Without Covering His Mouth. This Is The Aftermath
32 Separate Checks
That's at least SIXTEEN separate checks. This server deserves a huge tip from that table, and I'm guessing that's not what happened.
Is Calling Costumers "Hun" Weird?
I've never been offended by hun myself but then most of my family is from the south
The Tip Line Said "Turn Over For Tip"
Group Of Four Older Ladies Left This At The Table Next To Me
Sorry I Politely Asked Your Crotch Goblin To Not Throw Sugar At Other Guests. Lmao
This person is lucky the wait staff didn't ask the whole party to leave.
My Manager’s Response Makes Me Want To Quit. What Would You Say/Do?
I'm just in shock reading this. Is this a human being that wrote this? Or a monster? I really hope you didn't go into work that day. And quitting should definitely be on the table. I wouldn't have gone in, and if the manager asked why, "Because there was a sudden death in the family!! Did you hear me? Can you speak English?" Come on. Enough said.
Is This Even Legal? Servers Make $3 An Hour In This Area And You Can Take Their Tips?
My Bad For Not Following The Law I Guess. Sorry Guys
Ha ha... photo of a beer!... love it! Those laws are serious. If you don't have ID on you (no matter if you're over 18 or not), the server and establishment can be in serious trouble. Not abiding by those laws is what gets thousands of dollars in fines and businesses shut down.
Is This Even Legal?
The Time I Ruined This Woman’s Birthday
unless you were specifically requesting something for a birthday celebration, WHY should the server care about your bday? they're here to do their job, not sing and do a little jig for you
What You Guys Think? Honestly
My Co-Worker Got A Novel On Her Check
Trust me, 90% of the time the customer is never right.
My Day Just Got A Little More Exciting
By Far The Craziest Note I’ve Ever Got
What My GF Got From A Customer
Came In 15 Mins Before Close And Left This
I Was In The Weeds And Very Focused I Guess…
There are few things that infuriate me more than someone demanding a smile for a tip, like a trained animal. Funny, you never see this on a check with a male waiter . . . .
Then you should have sat in the bar. No kids there.
Just Say You're Broke
I don't know much about what info is needed for credit cards, but shouldn't they have blanked out more of this person's credit card info and name?